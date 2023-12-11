TF Sport begins to outline the two lineups with which it will start the 2024 FIA World Endurance Championship with the Corvette.

The English team will collaborate with the American brand from this year and has entered two brand new Z06 GT3.Rs in the newly created LMGT3 Class, with Daniel Juncadella and Charlie Eastwood as the first official drivers.

While we will have to wait a few more days to find out the Spaniard's companions, Tom Van Rompuy and Rui Andrade have been made official on Eastwood's #81 as competitors with Bronze and Silver licences, respectively.

“I am very happy and excited to join TF Sport in the WEC, I can't wait to cover the first kilometers with the brand new Corvette, this car is truly extraordinary”, declared the 35-year-old Belgian, who had the opportunity to gain experience with LMP3 and LMP2 in ELMS, running the 24h of Le Mans this year.

“The goal is to fight for the podium and I am convinced that we have a really strong package to fight and achieve good results. I am looking forward to working with this highly professional team.”

For Andrade, however, it is a new adventure after the title won in LMP2 with WRT: “I am very happy to return to racing in the WEC and to face this new challenge! It will be my first time in GT, but I couldn't ask for anything better in tackling it . TF Sport is a very experienced team, with many titles and victories achieved in multiple classes, so I can't wait to see what we can achieve together!”

Finally Eastwood, who after his experience as an official driver for Aston Martin Racing is now turning the page together with TF Sport: “I am very happy to return to the WEC grid, 2024 is a special year to be part of this series, with the introduction of the new GT3 Class and many Hypercars”.

“I can't wait to start my new journey with the Corvette and I'm happy to have the fantastic TF Sport team, who have been so successful in the championship, next to me. Sharing the car with Tom and Rui, I think we have all the tools to have a good season”.

The team principal, Tom Ferrier, comments: “It's fantastic to be able to announce the first line-up for the 2024 WEC, I think the #81 car has a great crew: Tom is a talented driver and a fast Bronze, Rui is a World Champion World, while Charlie won the 24h of Le Mans. I think it will be a good season.”