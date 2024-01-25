Sheldon Van Der Linde is highly motivated, but at the same time with his feet firmly planted on the ground ahead of his debut in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship at the wheel of the BMW LMDh. The South African has been included in the crew of the M Hybrid V8 #20 together with René Rast and Robin Frijns, and in recent months he has worked hard on the development of the hybrid prototype built on a Dallara chassis with the …Continue reading

#WEC #Van #Der #Linde #reliable #BMW #fast