Team WRT are having fun by repeatedly changing the color of their respective BMWs and for the 6 Hours of Sao Paulo the M4s will also have a different color.

After the idea of ​​using a ‘retro’ scheme for the 24 Hours of Le Mans, which culminated with the podium of the #31 of Farfus/Gelael/Leung, there is also some news for the next round of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship scheduled for this weekend in Interlagos.

“With a mix of WRT design and BMW colours, our GT duo will certainly make an impression at the Autódromo de Interlagos,” explains a statement from the team led by Vincent Vosse.

#31 Team WRT, BMW M4 GT3: Augusto Farfus, Darren Leung, Sean Gelael, #46 Team WRT, BMW M4 GT3: Valentino Rossi, Maxime Martin, Ahmad Al Harthy Photo by: WRT Team

The occasion is also to celebrate the return of Augusto Farfus to his home track, where the last time he competed in a world series dates back to 14 years ago when he was competing in the FIA ​​WTCC.

The local idol’s car retains the red base, which is combined with the BMW M Motorsport colours black-blue-light blue-white.

As for the BMW #46 of Valentino Rossi, Maxime Martin and Ahmad Al Harthy, the “M” of the Bavarian manufacturer is clearly visible on the hood, roof and sides, while the basic black gives it a very aggressive character. Obviously, the legendary yellow of the driver from Tavullia could not be missing, which surrounds the air intakes of the front grille, the upper part of the rearview mirrors and also the external edge of the rear wing.

#31 Team WRT, BMW M4 GT3: Augusto Farfus, Darren Leung, Sean Gelael Photo by: WRT Team

“The mission for the #31 BMW in the LMGT3 class is clear: to win the World Championship, while for the #46 we want it to take its first win. We haven’t had the luck to do that so far, so we hope to turn the tide,” says Vosse.

Farfus added: “This is a very eventful and emotional race week for me. I am extremely excited to race in my home country in front of my fans, friends and family. The FIA ​​WEC is currently very popular, also in Brazil.”

“From a sporting point of view, we hope to continue in the vein of what we achieved in Le Mans and to be able to achieve a similar result, if not even better. After all, we are fully involved in the fight for the title of World Champions.”