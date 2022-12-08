Giedo Van Der Garde will be in action in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship with United Autosports for a couple of races in the 2023 season.

The Dutchman has great experience in the world of endurance racing and especially with the LMP2; for this he has reached an agreement with the Anglo-American team to take part in the events of Portimão and Monza.

The 37-year-old will be the third crew member of the #23 Oreca 07-Gibson sharing the wheel with owners Josh Pierson and Oliver Jarvis replacing Tom Blomqvist, who will be racing in the IMSA SportsCar Championship over the same weekends.

“I am looking forward to racing with United Autosports, I have known them for a long time, they have always been at the top and we have had great battles in the WEC over the years,” commented Van Der Garde.

“It is also an honor to race with Josh Pierson as we will be teammates in IMSA and will meet again in the WEC at Monza and Portimão. I have known Oliver Jarvis for a long time: we raced karts when we were teenagers.”

“It’s the first time we’ve raced together, but he’s a fast guy and knows what he’s doing. For me it’s a good opportunity to return to the WEC. Last time we won the title in 2021 in Pro/Am and now I have two races in the which we will try to fight for victories”.

Richard Dean, CEO of United Autosports, added: “Giedo has always been a tough rival to deal with. We raced against him in LMP2 for several seasons and he always put his best effort and got the most out of his car.”

“It will be great to have him by our side next year, instead of as a thorn in our side as he has been up until now! He adds quality to the already great lineup we have for the 2023 WEC season.”