United Autosports have selected Ben Hanley to replace Filipe Albuquerque for a pair of events during the 2023 FIA World Endurance Championship season.
The Briton already has extensive experience with the Oreca LMP2s, so he already knows what awaits him when he drives the 07-Gibson #22 at the Portimão and Monza rounds.
The Anglo-American team had to find a replacement for …Continue reading
