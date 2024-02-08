James Cottingham will make his FIA World Endurance Championship debut with United Autosports for the 2024 season.

The Briton was chosen as the Bronze driver to line up on the McLaren #59 in the LMGT3 Class together with the already announced Grégoire Saucy, waiting to find out who will be the third and final competitor of the crew.

Cottingham has already had the opportunity to race with the 720S GT3 Evo, taking part in the 2023 edition of the 24h of Dubai with the 7TSIX and also involved in the Asian Le Mans Series with Optimum Motorsport. In his career he fought for the British GT title.

#69 Optimum Motorsport McLaren 720S GT3: Sam De Haan, James Cottingham, Tom Gamble Photo by: Asian Le Mans Series

“It has been a dream of mine since I was a child to race at Le Mans and take part in a world championship and, after only two and a half years of racing in modern motorsport, I didn't think I would have this opportunity,” admits Cottingham.

“With everything I have done in the last two years, including the British GT, the Gulf 12 Hours, the Spa 24 Hours and the Dubai 24 Hours, I am ready for this new challenge. I really enjoy driving the McLaren and This year I will dedicate myself totally to the FIA ​​WEC.”

Now all that remains for United Autosports is to announce the crew of the second car, entered with the #95 and in which for the moment there is only Marino Sato.