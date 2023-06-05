An historic edition

The Centenary of 24 Hours of Le Mans the countdown now begins. One could hardly have hoped for a better entry pool. After the desolation of past years, the queen category returns to its former glory, with 16 Hypercars from 7 different manufacturers on the entry list with the two Ferrari 499P #50 and #51 dreaming of undermining Toyota #7 and #8 and to bring the Prancing Horse back to at least the podium of the premier class of the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

After the controversy following the accidents and the difficulties encountered in bringing the tires up to temperature in the 6 hours of Spa the derogation to be able to heat the roofing has arrived quite exceptionally through heating cabinets in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, a decision to safeguard the safety of all the drivers called to drive even at night with very low temperatures.

In addition to the 16 Hypercars, 24 LMP2s and 21 GTEs will take the road. Among them also an infiltrated ‘Nascar’ since the wild card for innovative cars has returned, reserved for the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 of the new generation of Nascar. It will be led by an exceptional trio: Jimmie Johnson, Mike Rockenfeller and Jenson Button. Below are all the details of the television programming and times of the 24 Hours of Le Mans 2023.

24 Hours of Le Mans 2023, the program and TV times

Wednesday June 7th

14:00-17:00 Free Practice 1 (Live from Eurosport Player and fiawec.tv)

19:00-20:00 Qualifications (Live Eurosport 2, ES Player and fiawec.tv)

22:00-00:00 Free Practice 2 (Live Eurosport 2, ES Player and fiawec.tv)

Thursday 8 June

15:00-18:00 Free Practice 3 (Live by Eurosport Player and fiawec.tv)

20:00-20:30 Hyperpole (Live Eurosport 2, ES Player and fiawec.tv)

22:00-23:00 Free Practice 4 (Live by ES Player and fiawec.tv)

Saturday June 10th

12:00-12:15 Warm Up (Live Eurosport 2/NOW, ES Player and fiawec.tv)

13:30-13:45 Starting grid

15:00 Start of international live Eurosport 2/NOW / ES Player / fiawec.tv

16:00 Start of the 24 Hours of Le Mans 2023 (which will air on Eurosport 1/NOW from 17:30)

Sunday June 11th

16:00 Arrival of the 24 Hours of Le Mans 2023

16:10 Start of awards ceremonies

17:00 Press conference

The coverage of FormulaPassion.it

On FormulaPassion.it you will find the direct full text of the 24 Hours of Le Mans of the Centenary with departure on Saturday at 16:00 and arrival scheduled for Sunday obviously always at 16:00. The textual chronicle of the large crew of the editorial staff who will take the ‘change’ at the wheel will be enriched by the contributions that will be made available by our two correspondents on the La Sarthe circuit, Carlo Platella and Gianluca Calvaresi.