At the 8h of Bahrain, Toyota wants to close the circle and also take home the drivers’ title of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship, after having won the Constructors’ title at Fuji.

The 2023 season was also one to remember for the Japanese, who now in Sakhir will necessarily have to make calculations also on the track positions of the two crews aboard the GR010 Hybrids.

Sébastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley and Ryo Hirakawa boast 133 points in the championship standings and, with their #8 Hypercar they can also afford to close behind their #7 teammates, namely Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and José María López to get their hands on on the rainbow as the latter are at 118.

With 39 points still up for grabs between Qualifying and the Race, however, nothing is written and the #51 and #50 Ferraris remain lurking, as well as mathematically in the running for success in the championship, so we cannot afford mistakes, missteps or even fratricidal fights in the family.

Photo by: Andy Chan #7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 – Hybrid: Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez

“It has been an exciting season so far and all team members have enjoyed battling against our new competitors in Hypercar. We have a big goal to achieve in Bahrain: the drivers’ title,” says Kobayashi, who also holds the role of Team Principal.

“It won’t be easy for our #7 because we are a few points behind, but we will keep fighting and try to get our fifth victory of the season. The most important thing is that one of our cars wins the title and everyone will work hard to achieve this objective”.

“Bahrain has been a successful circuit for us in the past and we want to maintain this lead, but the competition will be strong again, and we saw at Fuji that Porsche is now a big rival as well as Ferrari, so it will be a close battle We have prepared well and can’t wait to get started.”