Toyota has given a tremendous slap to all rivals at the end of the 1000 Miles of Sebring, the first event of the 2023 season of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship.

The one-two achieved by the GR010 Hybrid #7 and #8 could be said to have been announced, at least after what we saw in the Prologue collective tests carried out on the US track a week ago, but the performance in the race literally annihilated the competition.

The only drawback for the Japanese cars remains that they lost Pole Position in Qualifying to the advantage of Ferrari, so much so that the long faces shown after the timed session explained without mincing words the state of mind of the Japanese, the whose revenge was brutal.

The only problem over the 8 hours of racing for the #7 driven by Mike Conway/Kamui Kobayashi/José María López and the #8 of the defending Champions Sébastien Buemi/Brendon Hartley/Ryo Hirakawa was figuring out which of the two should have finish before the other. Even just before mid-operation, the situation came that both GR010s had already lapped all their opponents, in a supremacy that left no one a chance.

The #7 eventually won over the #8 by 2″168, the latter at a certain point ‘braked’ by the pits which issued the ban on attacking the sister car, which was previously under management at the time, given that Ferrari third place against Cadillac was being played from a long way off.

#50 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, Nicklas Nielsen Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

“It’s a fantastic feeling to win this race and I would like to thank everyone for their great support, especially those in Japan, including owner Toyoda and President Sato. The Toyota Gazoo Racing family has worked hard to be ready for this season.” , commented Kobayashi at the end of the race, who also holds the role of Team Principal.

“We had a difficult time in qualifying, but we came back strong and in the race we demonstrated our philosophy of being one team, with everyone working hard together. A one-two finish was the best result we could hope for, but that’s just the ‘beginning of a great battle this season.”

“We deserved to win, but we don’t underestimate the other manufacturers; today our experience helped us, but we’ll face a big challenge this season, so we need to get stronger and fight even harder. This championship is getting really exciting and I’m happy to be a part of it”.

#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 – Hybrid: Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

His team-mate Conway added: “It’s a fantastic result to start the season with a one-two finish. The race was very close between our two cars, so I’m really happy to take the win. Sebring is a very tricky and bumpy track where it’s easy to make a mistake, but the #7 riders did everything right. Kamui and José did an extraordinary job. It was emotional for me in the end, because I was thinking of my father, who passed away a year ago. I dedicate this race to him “.

López was also smiling, following an accident in Free Practice 3: “I’m very happy for the team; everyone did well today to get one-two against these rivals. Even though we didn’t have the best qualifying, we knew we had a strong car for the race and our crew was perfect. It was not easy to get back in the car for the first time after the crash and it took a few laps to regain the confidence. But I am satisfied with my stint and of course Mike and Kamui also did a great job. It was a perfect race and the best way to start the season.”

Podium: Race Winners #7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 – Hybrid: Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez, Second Place #8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 – Hybrid: Sébastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, Ryo Hirakawa, Third Place # 50 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, Nicklas Nielsen Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

On the other side of the pits, the reigning champions Buemi/Hartley/Hirakawa take home a more than precious second place.

“I’m obviously very happy for the team to start the season with a one-two and such a strong performance – says the Swiss – Every driver wants to win, but there are two cars in the team and only one can do it; the guys in the #7 have We had a great race today. The whole team have been performing amazingly all week, putting us in a really strong position against our rivals. This is just the first step and it’s going to be a tough season, but I’m really happy to get the double here”.

The New Zealander follows him: “It’s an amazing result for the whole team and I’m incredibly happy for everyone who worked hard for this result. I’m also a little disappointed with second place, because the race was very close and we were leading most of the time. We were a bit unlucky, but congratulations to the crew of the #7 for the win. In the end there were only two seconds between us which shows what a great job the team did “.

The Japanese commented: “This was a perfect race for the team, a double at the start of a new season is the perfect start to a new Hypercar era. It’s really nice to get this result here in Sebring, but it’s only the beginning and there are six more races to go including Le Mans which is the main focus. We are in good shape but our rivals will continue to improve so we need to keep pushing. It’s time for the next race.”