In the end, it is Toyota to mock everyone by hitting the Pole Position at the end of the Qualifying valid for the 8h of Bahrain, the last act of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship 2022 which will see RealTeam by WRT, AF Corse, Porsche and the Ferrari of the Iron Dames.

In Sakhir the sun goes down, leaving room for the dark of the evening during the two official timed practice sessions and the GR010 Hybrid # 8 given to Brendon Hartley wins the race with the 1’46 “800 thanks to a capital performance by the New Zealander.

In the front row for the first time we will also see Paul Di Resta with the Peugeot 9X8 LMH # 93, which however gets 0 “8, while behind him is Mike Conway’s Toyota # 7 to open the second, with the Peugeot behind him. # 94 by Gustavo Menezes to over 1 “5.

Nothing to do for the Alpine, which now has a very steep mountain to climb in an attempt to trip its Japanese rivals in the fight for the World title; the A480-Gibson LMP1 # 36 driven by Matthieu Vaxivière closes fifth and rather late, so we’ll see if there will be a turnaround in the race.

# 41 Realteam By WRT Oreca 07 – Gibson LMP2: Rui Andrade, Ferdinand Habsburg-Lothringen, Norman Nato Photo by: Toyota Racing

In Class LMP2 a super final lap by Norman Nato gives the Pole Position to the Oreca 07-Gibson # 41 of RealTeam by WRT in 1’50 “330, mocking Will Stevens for 0” 137, second with Jota’s # 38, and for 0 “167 the # 22 car of United Autosports USA with Filipe Albuquerque on it.

Also very good Alessio Rovera at the wheel of the # 83 of AF Corse with which the driver from Varese gets his hands on the fourth place in the category and on the Pole Position of the PRO / AM, followed by the rival # 44 of ARC Bratislava qualified by Mathias Beche.

Only sixth was Alex Lynn driving the Oreca # 23 of United Autosports USA, followed by Sébastien Bourdais (# 10 Vector Sport), Robin Frijns (# 31 WRT), Charles Milesi (# 1 Richard Mille Racing Team) and Louis Delétraz with the # 9 by Prema to complete the Top10.

The # 45 of Algarve Pro Racing, driven by James Allen (third PRO / AM), Alex Brundle in the # 34 of Inter Europol Competition, Matthieu Lahaye with the # 35 of Ultimate (fourth PRO / AM) and the # 28 by Jota (Rasmussen / Jones / Aberdein), and # 35 by Ultimate (J.Lahaye / M.Lahaye / Heriau) which is third PRO / AM.

# 91 Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR – 19 GTE-PRO: Gianmaria Bruni, Richard Lietz Photo by: Toyota Racing

In the LMGTE PRO class, Gimmi Bruni gave Porsche the Pole Position in a fight on the edge of tenths with the Ferraris. The Roman at the wheel of the 911 RSR-19 # 91 prepared by Manthey closed the best lap of the category in 1’56 “143, preceding by a couple of tenths the 488 # 52 of AF Corse entrusted to Antonio Fuoco and the 911 # 92 of his teammate Michael Christensen.

The Dane could improve during the last attempt, but he had the time canceled for track-limits not respected, while the one who chews bitter is Alessandro Pier Guidi, who spun at the penultimate corner and therefore contented himself with fourth place at the wheel of the Ferrari # 51.

The Chevrolet Corvette C8.R # 64 prepared by Pratt & Miller is too far from the fight for the primacy.

# 85 Iron Dames Ferrari 488 GTE EVO GTE-AM: Rahel Frey, Michelle Gatting, Sarah Bovy Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

A smile in Ferrari is brought by the Iron Dames in the LMGTE AM Class, where the now confirmed missile Sarah Bovy places the 488 # 85 in first place in 1’59 “186, trimming half a second to the Aston Martin # 33 of TF Sport in the hands of Ben Keating and the Porsche # 77 of Christian Ried (Dempsey-Proton Racing).

Fourth place for the Porsche # 46 of Team Project 1 with Nicolas Leutwiler on it, followed by the Ferrari # 54 of AF Corse with which Thomas Flohr is 1 “3 behind from the top.

Michael Wainwright is sixth in the Porsche # 86 of GR Racing, keeping behind the Ferraris of Christoph Ulrich (# 21 AF Corse) and Franck Dezoteux (# 71 Spirit of Race).

The Top10 is completed by Paul Dalla Lana’s Aston Martin # 98 (NorthWest AMR) and by Claudio Schiavoni in the Iron Lynx Ferrari # 60.

The Porsches of Phillip Hyett (# 56 Team Project 1-Inception Racing) and Fred Poordad (# 88 Dempsey-Proton Racing) closed the grid, and the Aston Martin # 777 of D’Station Racing / TF Sport in the hands of Satoshi Hoshino.

The 8h of Bahrain will start on Saturday when in Italy it will be 12; 00.