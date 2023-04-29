Kamui Kobayashi’s Pole Position for the 6h of Spa-Francorchamps slightly mitigates the enormous anger that is now mounting not only in Toyota, but in the entire paddock of the entire FIA ​​World Endurance Championship due to the absurd situation linked to the tyres.

As we already illustrated to you last week, nobody likes the novelty introduced by the series with the ban on pre-heating the tires supplied by Michelin and Goodyear for Hypercar, LMP2 and LMGTE AM.

A situation that is becoming more and more dangerous in the name of reducing the environmental impact which is now only a decoy. And as long as it is the Bronze drivers (therefore the less experienced ones) who pay the price, one almost pretends nothing has happened by turning away, only to see barrels like those of PJ Hyett and the Ferraris of Thomas Flohr and Diego Alessi on the Ardennes.

But in the qualifying staged in Belgium another illustrious victim arrived when Brendon Hartley slowly came out of the pits and tackled the Eau Rouge climb. As soon as he arrived on the Raidillon, the Toyota standard bearer didn’t even have time to touch the accelerator before his GR010 Hybrid #8 took off with the rear into a spin, crashing into the right-hand barriers.

Hands in hair for the New Zealander, who even too humbly apologized via radio to his family for an error which is mostly not his fault.

“It’s really a disappointment, coming out of the pits with cold tires I hit the wall at turn three, at the top of Eau Rouge. It wasn’t a violent impact, but it took away our chance to qualify before setting the time and it means that we will start the race from the rear, heavily compromising our chances. We will do our best to recover, but it will be very demanding”, commented Hartley bitterly, who will now be forced to make a comeback together with his teammates Sébastien Buemi and Ryo Hirakawa.

#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 – Hybrid: Sébastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, Ryo Hirakawa Photo by: Paul Foster

As we said, the excellent Kobayashi took care of making the Toyota men smile again, also thanks to the time trial taken off Antonio Giovinazzi’s Ferrari due to track-limits, putting his #7 in Pole Position for Saturday’s race.

But the Japanese rider/team principal didn’t say anything, thundering heavily at the press conference as soon as he sat down in front of the microphone.

“With these temperatures it’s very difficult to make the new tire work and we’ll be in the same way in the race. We have to cross our fingers for everyone thinking about when we’ll get to Eau Rouge – says the ‘Koba’ – I think everyone is worried. Everyone, don’t just me. It’s madness, really dangerous, and you can tell by how many people have spun.”

“We’re not amateurs, we’re professionals and we don’t do anything out of the ordinary; you just go out going slow and accelerating gently to control the car. Brendon didn’t do anything wrong and I’m sorry because it’s a really difficult scenario. The regulation banned us to warm up the tires first and then we have to try to survive”.

#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 – Hybrid: Kamui Kobayashi Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

A survival that will be even more difficult to hit in the race, especially if you’re fighting for position with your rivals on the edge of seconds.

“Throughout the weekend I was never able to go for a lap on new tyres, only in Qualifying did I have the opportunity. When the tire is ready we know we can gain 10″, but we could also do it when leaving the pits; this is the challenging part that touches us”.

“It’s a situation we never wanted to face, but now it’s here. We expected it, because Spa is always cold, while the other tracks should be warmer and therefore not a big problem. But when you get this kind of temperature , It is challenging”.

“We did the winter tests and I admit that we struggled a lot with the times coming out of the pits. Only that there’s nobody there, so that’s fine. But here, when you go out and find yourself immediately at Eau Rouge with a lot of fast cars around, you just hope nothing happens.”

#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 – Hybrid: Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez Photo by: Paul Foster

Finally, Kobayashi at least finds a way to smile thinking about the second Pole Position achieved by his team this season, after that of the #8 GR010 at Portimao, even if the competitiveness of Ferrari made them sweat more than expected.

“I was a bit surprised at the end to be on Pole after Ferrari went faster, but I’m very happy. The team did a great job and the car was fantastic. I had to interrupt my first flying lap because Giovinazzi he had spun and therefore the tires weren’t in the best condition”.

“Luckily there was no traffic, my lap was quite good and it was enough for Pole. It was a very close fight with Ferrari, but we did it and we are in the best position to start the race. We will fight hard and hopefully we’ll stay ahead.”

“When qualifying goes well, it’s a good motivation for the team and for myself. But the race is another thing and so we have to concentrate well. We had mixed weather conditions during practice, so certainly our preparation, and I think also for everyone else, it’s not perfect.”

“It’s a bit of a lottery, because this week we have three tire compounds that we can use, whereas usually we only have two. So far, it’s very difficult to choose something.”