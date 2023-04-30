Not that there was a need, but Toyota have once again demonstrated how superior they are and have enough experience to dominate far and wide in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship.

The Japanese symphony conducted by Mike Conway/Kamui Kobayashi/José María López was also on stage at the 6h of Spa-Francorchamps, who at the wheel of the GR010 Hybrid #7 started from Pole Position and triumphed for the second time this season after the opening at Sebring.

The double was served by the hand of Sébastien Buemi/Brendon Hartley/Ryo Hirakawa, winners in Portimão two weeks ago and authors of a good comeback from the back of the grid in the Ardennes, in conditions that were far from simple but well known by engineer Pascal Vasselon, who living a few km from the track knows very well what choices to make.

And when their rivals – Ferrari in the first place – continue to say that the Japanese have an edge and benefit from decades of experience, it is not simple rhetoric, but pure truth that clearly emerged in Belgium.

It is true that the conservative and prudent (intended) strategy of the Reds at the start turned out to be a sort of boomerang for the men from Maranello, who were forced to jump through hoops to recover at least the third and last step of the podium, but lucidity and with which Toyota have opted to mount the soft slick tires at low temperatures on a damp and about to dry out surface is above all dictated by the great certainties that reign in the team from the Rising Sun.

The departure of the 6th hour of SPA Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

“It’s been a busy week, especially in terms of tire management. When you have new tires you have enormous grip once you get them up to temperature, but at the same time the degradation is felt even after just a couple of of laps, so it wasn’t easy to decide how much to push,” underlined Kobayashi, who also holds the role of Team Principal.

“We can be very happy with the one-two without having had any problems during the race, considering how demanding it was. In my stint I fought with the #8 car and it’s never easy when you’re up against your teammate, but I think we have performed well.”

“A fantastic job has been done by the whole team to get the maximum possible result from this race. I thank the team and all those who support us for the great effort they have put into achieving this result. We now aim to continue like this at Le Mans “.

#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 – Hybrid: Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Conway added: “It was a crazy race, but we got a great result from both cars. It was a tough choice regarding tires at the start, but we knew it probably wouldn’t rain again. We just had to survive. I lost a lot of positions, but when the track dried, we had the right tires and I pulled away from everyone.”

The Briton also underlined the difficulty of keeping a cool head every time the Safety Car came on, finding his rivals behind him again and above all seeing himself cancel the lead lap that the #7 had earned in the final stages.

“The race went well, but it was difficult because as soon as we managed to create a good margin, it was canceled out by the Safety Car. We made good choices, Kamui and José did super stints, pushing to the end. The #8 is did well to finish second, so I’m really happy to get this result for the team.”

López was also smiling: “I’m very happy for the team to have scored one double in such a difficult race. As always here in Spa, the track conditions were difficult. We decided to start on slick tires on a damp track, but the choice it paid off, thanks to Mike’s excellent stint. There were different emotions during the race, but endurance is always like this”.

“At one point I had a comfortable lead, then the Safety Car wiped it out. There were cars with better tires behind me and I had to deal with that. It was a brilliant performance from all team members : the engineers, the pit crew, Mike and Kamui, and of course also the #8. I’m very happy for everyone who worked so hard this weekend. It wasn’t easy, but it paid off.”

#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 – Hybrid: Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez Photo by: Eric Le Galliot

On the other side of the garage, second place has a bittersweet taste because it comes from behind after Hartley’s accident in Qualifying. At the start, the worst job fell to Buemi, intent on making his way between the LMGTE AM and the LMP2 despite having dry tires on the wet.

“Second place is a great comeback. Starting from 36th on the grid and recovering to the podium, after fighting for the win, is a real result. The success of the #7 makes the day perfect and I’m really happy for the team” , explains the Swiss.

“It was an eventful race, especially at the start with the rain, but I tried to stay out of trouble and keep moving up the standings. This is good preparation for Le Mans; now we can get ready for June.”

Hartley is delighted with his redemption: “It’s an amazing result for the whole team and a great comeback job. Sébastien made an amazing start in difficult conditions and passed everyone cleanly after the team made the right decision on the tyres. It was an important decision, but the right one.”

“The #7 deserved the win because today it had a slightly higher pace than ours, especially in the central part of the race. We went in a different direction with regards to set-up, so I wasn’t able to fight against Kamui in the last stint We had one set of tires short after what happened in qualifying, so we can be very happy to finish second and to take these points.”

Hirakawa comments: “Considering our starting position, I’m quite happy with this result. It wasn’t easy all week, but we kept fighting and never gave up. Thanks to the engineers, the mechanics and of course Sébastien and Brendon , who drove very well, for making possible an important result after the disappointment in qualifying. A one-two for the team is the perfect result and the best preparation for Le Mans. I can’t wait to go there.”

#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 – Hybrid: Sebastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, Ryo Hirakawa Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Finally, there is also a controversial episode that occurred in the finale, when a very cautious Hartley just came out of the pits with cold tires was literally ‘paint stripped’ by Kobayashi at the Raidillon, having already been on the track before and with tires at warm .

The race direction put the #7 under investigation, penalizing her by 5″ for having gone beyond the limits of the track at that time, even if everything was under control, as explained by the Technical Director, Pascal Vasselon.

“Kamui was surprised because Brendon was proceeding very cautiously with new tyres, which is very important in today’s conditions – explains the Belgian engineer – Among other things, Brendon was more cautious than usual after what happened in qualifying and Kamui is found in front having to go off the track to avoid it”.

“We immediately reported him to the race directors, so there were no problems for us, but the 5” penalty still arrived.