The Japanese manufacturer therefore did not make use of all the 20 days of testing granted for the entire 2022 season, with the last private outing taking place just before the 6h of Spa.

The 24 Hours of Le Mans test day in June and the Rookie Test in Bahrain, where Lilou Wadoux climbed the car for 30 laps, were the only two occasions in which the GR010 Hybrid raced outside of race weekends .

Budget was cited by Toyota as the main reason it has not conducted any private testing in the past seven months, as the Japanese marque lacks a dedicated test team and additional staff for this task.

“Apart from the official collective tests, we haven’t carried out tests since April – revealed Toyota Technical Director Pascal Vasselon, without specifying the exact number of test days carried out at the beginning of the year – Now we are a bit behind to the other teams that come with big budgets and lots of testing”.

Some of the other manufacturers entering the WEC next year have devoted great resources to preparing their new LMDh and LMH cars.

Porsche, in particular, has been testing the 963 extensively since it was unveiled in January, while Ferrari caused headlines when it revealed it had been running two examples of the 499P simultaneously since the early stages of its programme.

LMH manufacturers such as Peugeot and Ferrari will have unlimited testing days in 2023 for what will be their first full season in the Hypercar class, although the sporting regulations for next year have yet to be finalised.

Toyota enjoyed the same testing freedom in its first season with LMH machines in 2021, before having the 20-day limitation this year, being second with the GR010 Hybrid.

Going forward, Toyota hopes the championship will maintain restrictions on private testing to keep costs in check.

“Obviously, we would like to have regulations that keep the spirit of the category, which is to compete on a low cost basis,” added Vasselon.

“It’s not all defined yet, we’re still discussing it. As far as we’re concerned, we’re a little worried about having to face a very large number of test days, but it’s not definitive yet.”

“For sure, if the regulation foresees a large number of testing days, a dedicated team is needed. It’s another budget level. At the moment we carry out the tests with a race team and we do what we can”.

Vasselon went on to explain that Toyota did not have a separate test team even during the height of the LMP1 era.

“We had a few more people, but not a complete team. We were certainly not at the level of Porsche and Audi, the basic group was the same.”

Toyota will race an updated version of the GR010 Hybrid in 2023, having ruled out building an all-new car last month, with testing due to begin in January.

Ryo Hirakawa, who won the title alongside Sébastien Buemi and Brendon Hartley this year, admitted he was worried.

“We will do some tests this winter, there will be something in December that I won’t participate in, but we won’t do as much as Ferrari and Porsche – said the Japanese – They have done some crazy tests. I don’t know what they are doing with all these tests!”.

“It is clear that you are concerned about the fact that you have tried less than the others, but the reasons are budgetary”.