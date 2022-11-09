The Japanese manufacturer has revealed that until the 2023 season, when Ferrari, Porsche and Cadillac enter the Hypercar class of the WEC, it will continue with a further update of the GR010 Hybrid introduced in early 2021.

The confirmation came after, at the beginning of the year, it was assumed that Toyota had a new LMH in the pipeline and that it was considering the possibility of building it as early as next year.

This would be allowed by the regulation. Despite the severe development limitations, in fact, a manufacturer can homologate a second LMH project during the life period of the category.

Pascal Vasselon, technical director of Toyota Gazoo Racing Europe, said: “We will keep the GR010: we are learning and we are working to improve it. We will make evolutions. Our job is to make evolutions.”

Vasselon did not want to specify whether Toyota will introduce the so-called “evo jokers”, modifications allowed in the name of performance. A total of five are allowed during the life cycle of an LMH project.

Toyota’s technical director admitted that the team “used wild cards” for the second edition of the GR010, which went into production at the start of the current season, but declined to indicate the number of units used.

The main change to the GR010 for 2022 was the change from the front and rear 14-inch tires of the original 2021 version to the 13.5-inch front and 15-inch rear tires.

This development was not considered a wild card because it was driven by a regulation change in the summer of 2020 to align LMH cars with LMDh prototypes as part of the convergence process with the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in North America.

# 8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 – Hybrid LMP1: Sebastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, Ryo Hirakawa Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Toyota’s minimum weight had to be reduced from 1100 to 1040 kg at a time when the car was already in production.

This change prevented the GR010 from enjoying the forward weight distribution needed to make the most of the wider front tires and suffered from what Vasselon described earlier this year as “rear tire handling issues” .

The 2022 GR010 also incorporates significant aerodynamic changes, including a higher and longer dorsal fin on the engine hood.

Vasselon said the evolutions for the GR010 2023 will be “more subtle” than this year and suggested that they will focus on “reliability and serviceability of the car” as well as specifying that the car will not begin testing before. January.

When asked if Toyota has a completely new car in store, he replied: “We can only confirm that we have people who are in charge of preparing the evolution of the car.”

The GR010 won the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the WEC Drivers and Constructors’ titles in the 2021 season and then repeated this year on the French track with Sebastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley and Ryo Hirakawa.

The crew is level on points with the Alpine A480-Gibson riders Nicolas Lapierre, Matthieu Vaxiviere and Andre Negrao. The title will be awarded this weekend in the final race of the season in Bahrain.