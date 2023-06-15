The young Japanese, winner of both Super Formula and SUPER GT races, has been named a member of Toyota’s WEC Challenge program ahead of last weekend’s 24 Hours of Le Mans and added to the team for the French classic.

The 23-year-old will also join the Cologne-based company for the next two WEC races – Monza and Fuji – and will devote himself to simulator work between his commitments to the TOM’S team in Japan, while he is expected to drive the GR010 Hybrid at some point.

Speaking about Miyata’s appointment with Motorsport.com, team principal Rob Leupen said the door is open for the newcomer, who could take over from Kobayashi when the former Formula 1 driver decides to end his career. his racing career.

“Performance is the most important thing – Leupen told Motorsport.com when asked why Miyata was chosen over his colleagues – It’s also very important to speak the language and be able to race in this European environment.”

“He seems very active. His eyes are bright and they sparkle, that’s what you want! Looking from the outside and having a few words with him, he seems to be a good guy.”

“With Kazuki [Nakajima, vicepresidente della TGR-E] he has the best possible support as well as a very experienced one here, and Kamui is also very interested in him as a team principal.”

“He seems to have the right stuff. While he’s here he will evaluate the situation and see if he moves in the direction of being a potential successor to Kamui as a racing driver.”

Leupen added that the next step would be Nakajima’s replacement by Miyata as the WEC team’s official reserve driver, which could happen as early as next season.

“It depends on his racing schedule. If he fits, he could potentially take over and do some laps at Le Mans next year for example. And then we’ll see what the next few years bring.”

A seat in LMP2 or GT3 in Europe

For his part, Miyata said he hopes to be able to drive in a European category next year with backing from Toyota, similar to how his predecessor Kenta Yamashita raced for the High Class Racing LMP2 team in the WEC in 2019-20. until his decision to return to Japan.

With the LMP2 class gone from the WEC for next season, Miyata says he would be just as happy to race the new LMGT3 class that replaces the GTE AM.

“I don’t know which category I will be driving in next season, but now the TGR-E staff are looking for a seat for me,” Miyata told Motorsport.com.

“Next year the WEC will change the class structure to Hypercar and LMGT3, which means that if I drive in LMP2, I will have to do it in the European Le Mans Series.”

“I need to learn the European tracks, so if I can drive a GT3 car in the WEC, I can also learn the circuits and how the WEC race weekend works.”

A European schedule for Miyata next year would likely preclude a return to both Super Formula and SUPER GT, with Kobayashi and Hirakawa currently combining the premier series with their Toyota WEC commitments.

But the young Japanese said he would not hesitate to reduce his commitments in Japan to try to secure a full-time seat in the WEC with Toyota.

“I want to become a world-class driver. If I can’t drive in one of the Japanese categories because of the WEC, that won’t be a problem.”

“If I can race in Europe, I want to live there. I have to spend time with the team, attend meetings, go to the simulator and of course study English.”

“I have a wife, but she is very supportive and if I have to live in Europe, that’s fine with her. She’s spent some time in Europe, so maybe we can do it together.”