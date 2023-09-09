Toyota scores a double in Qualifying for the 6h of Fuji, the penultimate seasonal event of the 2023 FIA World Endurance Championship which will see the GR010 Hybrid #7 start in Pole Position thanks to another great performance by Kamui Kobayashi.

In Japan the sky remained cloudy for the entire session without releasing any water, but the race direction decreed that every heat was wet, forcing most of the competitors to mount grooved tyres, only to then return after just one lap and mount dry ones, wasting precious time. considering the only 15′ available, therefore seeing even more battle for the record.

Just in the last 3′ of the part reserved for the Hypercars the drops started to fall again, effectively freezing the ranking.

#6 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Kevin Estre, André Lotterer, Laurens Vanthoor Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

HYPERCAR: Kobayashi uncatchable

The usual Kobayashi takes on the role of ‘prophet in his homeland’, setting a time of 1’27″794 with the Toyota #7 about halfway through the session, placing very heavy gaps on the entire group.

The Japanese keeps his teammate Brendon Hartley behind him, who with the GR010 #8 gets 0″624 from his colleague and Team Principal, to give the home team their fourth Pole of the year.

For the first time the second row will be completely occupied by the official Porsches. The 963 of Team Penske in fact obtained third place with the #6 of Kévin Estre and fourth with the #5 of Frédéric Makowiecki, remaining however 0″8 and 0″9 respectively from the top.

The #2 Cadillac also arrives in the Top5 in the hands of Alex Lynn, while the Ferraris take over 1″ of gap. It was clear right from the start that the 499Ps would not be very competitive here and in fact the Reds suffer most of the gap in the third sector; James Calado finishes sixth in the #51 followed by Nicklas Nielsen in the #50.

The private Porsches of Jota #28 and Proton #99 finished in eighth and ninth place respectively with Antonio Félix Da Costa and Gimmi Bruni, while the Peugeots did not shine, only tenth and eleventh driven by Mikkel Jensen (#93) and Loic Duval ( #94), with only Tristan Vautier’s Vanwall behind.

#22 United Autosports Oreca 07 – Gibson: Frederick Lubin, Philip Hanson, Fillipe Albuquerque Photo by: Andy Chan

LMP2: Hanson mocks WRT

In the LMP2 Class we fight as always on the edge of tenths and in the end the Pole Position goes to United Autosports thanks to the superb performance of Philip Hanson.

At the wheel of the Oreca #22, the Brit set the record in 1’32″182, beating Louis Delétraz by just 0″091 in the 07-Gibson #41 of Team WRT.

United also has the #23 in the second row thanks to Oliver Jarvis, third, 0.2 seconds behind his teammate, followed by Pietro Fittipaldi’s Jota #28, more than half a second behind the leader.

After a good start, Albert Costa finds himself only fifth with the Oreca #34 of Inter Europol Competition and on the third row he will be joined by the #10 of Vector Sport, but it must be said that Gabriel Aubry made a mistake in turn 1, flattening a flat tire 5′ from time and couldn’t improve further.

In the final, Ferdinand Habsburg took seventh place on the #31 of Team WRT, overtaking the Prema #9 of Bent Viscaal and the Alpine #36 of Matthieu Vaxivière, while Andrea Caldarelli (Prema #63) and Olli Caldwell (Alpine #36) were in bottom of the line-up.

#33 Corvette Racing Chevrolet Corvette C8.R: Ben Keating, Nicolas Varrone, Nicky Catsburg Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

LMGTE AM: Well done for Corvette

The 15′ of the LMGTE AM Class were even more competitive than usual because at the start the Race Direction declared the track wet, given the damp patches still present; However, most of the riders mounted slicks after the first lap with the grooved tires and so it was a chase for the best time that lasted less than 10′ which ultimately rewarded the usual Ben Keating.

The Corvette champion was the protagonist of another great battle against Sarah Bovy and in the end managed to prevail at the wheel of his C8.R #33, stopping the clock at 1’38″338, ahead of the Porsche #85 of the driver. Iron Dames by just 0″035.

Everyone else was far behind, second row branded entirely Aston Martin opened by the excellent performance of local idol Satoshi Hoshino on the Vantage #777 of D’Station Racing-TF Sport, half a second behind the poleman and just a few thousandths ahead of the #98 of NorthWest AMR-Heart Of Racing hosted by Ian James.

Following we have three Ferraris: another home driver, Hiroshi Koizumi, brings the 488 #21 of AF Corse into the Top5, keeping the #57 of Kessel Racing-CarGuy behind him with compatriot Takeshi Kimura on top, while Luis Pérez Companc fails to go beyond the seventh fastest time at the wheel of the #83 AF Corse red car designed by Richard Mille.

The other Porsches are back, who also performed well in Free Practice, but with the Bronze drivers above – Bovy aside – they are unable to have their say. The #56 Project 1-AO 911 is eighth with PJ Hyett, followed by the #77 of Christian Ried (Dempsey-Proton Racing) and the #86 of GR Racing in the hands of Michael Wainwright to complete the Top10.

Closing out the line-up are the Ferrari #54 of Thomas Flohr (AF Corse), the Aston Martin #25 of Ahmad Al Harthy (ORT by TF Sport) and Claudio Schiavoni with the Porsche #60 of Iron Lynx.

The 6h of Fuji will start on Sunday at 11.00 local time, 4.00 in Italy.