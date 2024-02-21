A few more days and Toyota will officially begin the defense of their titles in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship, with the 2024 season starting in Qatar first with the Prologue next weekend and then with the 1812 Km on March 2.

Every year the challenge becomes more and more intense in the Hypercar Class, even more so in this one which will see the Japanese once again cross arms against Ferrari, Porsche, Peugeot and Cadillac, but also with the new arrivals of Isotta Fraschini, Alpine, Lamborghini and BMW.

The trio of reigning Champion drivers – Sébastien Buemi/Brendon Hartley/Ryo Hirakawa – are very confirmed on board the GR010 Hybrid #8, while Nyck De Vries will make his debut on the #7 together with Mike Conway and Kamui Kobayashi.

In addition to the brand new black livery, the Japanese Hypercars will be presented in Lusail fresh from winter tests aimed at working on improving reliability through detailed modifications to selected internal components and especially to the front lights.

Thanks to the pilots' indications, the LEDs will now guarantee better visibility in the wet and at night, and less reflections, while there will also be a small change in the bodywork and tank, given that in Austin and Brazil refueling will take place from the left side.

For the rest, the 'you don't change the team that wins' rule applies (apart from the arrival of De Vries in place of José María López and the new Technical Director, David Floury, replacing Pascal Vasselon) and in Lusail it will be very interesting to see how Toyota will behave against the new competition, despite being burdened by the new BoP.

#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 – Hybrid: Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Nyck De Vries Photo by: Toyota

“The competition in the Hypercar Class will be tougher than ever this season and we can't wait to face it – underlines Kobayashi, who will still hold the role of Team Principal – It will be more difficult to succeed, but this makes it even more special and everyone they are very motivated.”

“Last year we won the World Championship, but missed out on victory at Le Mans, which is our main goal for this year. In endurance racing, success is not just a question of performance; it requires teamwork with all the mechanics, engineers and drivers working to perfection.”

“Against such tough competition, we have to put in even more effort and we need perfect work from everyone; that is the challenge of this season. Our experience is an advantage and we have prepared intensively for this season, so I think we we are ready”.

“Now, starting from Qatar, the most important factor is that all team members, including the drivers, work together as one team, with great commitment and with our best performances.”

#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 – Hybrid: Sébastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, Ryo Hirakawa Photo by: Toyota