Toyota officially presented the GR010 Hybrid a couple of days ago equipped with a new black livery for the 2024 season of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship, but there is also a new face on the wall.

David Floury has recently taken over the technical direction of the team, replacing Pascal Vasselon and this year he will direct the operations of a team that he has already had the opportunity to get to know since joining TGR in 2022.

The Frenchman was present at the meeting of the team representatives with journalists, including Motorsport.com, explaining that his new position does not worry him at all, while there will be other things to keep an eye on.

#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 – Hybrid: Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

“This year the leaders of TGR have opted for a reorganisation, I will replace Pascal, news that I didn't expect to be honest, but for the races the team will not change and we will try to defend our position in a very demanding series”, says Floury.

“The team has existed since 2011, so I haven't joined a new team. Among other things, I've worked closely with Pascal over the years, so it will be a continuation of what we were already doing, not a change.”

“Pascal should remain at Toyota in a new role, the transition was expected and it's not as if the timing of the announcement mattered much. The objective however remains to work as hard as we have always done.”

Hard work necessary because the Queen of the WEC – reigning Drivers' and Manufacturers' Champion for years now – will have to cross arms against very fierce rivals who are increasingly growing in number and competitiveness.

There is no point in focusing on Ferrari, which is the only one to date to have managed to take away the record at the 24h of Le Mans from Toyota since Hypercars existed, something that still bothers the Japanese considerably.

“Honestly, I'm not someone who stops for a lot of analysis, but I can say that in 2023 we didn't win the most important race, so I don't think we start as favourites”, reiterates the Frenchman.

“I think the competition is quite open, we will have other manufacturers coming to win and I think it will all be very difficult. We will have to work hard to maintain last year's position.”

“The fight will be the closest ever and it's a good challenge for us. It will also be good for the championship, so we can't wait to start the season.”

Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 – Hybrid Photo by: Toyota Racing

'The hatred of defeat' was well represented by the black that will color the GR010 Hybrids this year (as well as all the other official Toyotas competing around the world). This seems like the only new thing we will see when the 2024 season kicks off in March at the 1812km of Qatar.

For Lusail's commitment, however, two days of testing were used to start collecting the first data and get to know a track that is making its first appearance on the World Championship calendar.

“The livery is the only change, we haven't re-homologated anything on the car. Clearly we are preparing to be ready for the new season and it will be a matter of working on various details.”

“We don't know much about the track, it will certainly be challenging when there is traffic. But it was important to go there first to do some tests to give the riders the opportunity to see it, given that some had never been there, and to learn and work on some things. It was a very useful two days of testing.”

Finally, Floury also underlined that his new activity actually includes much more, not just the WEC.

“Among the various activities of TGR there is also the GT3, it is a multi-program reality and I will continue to follow that too. The WEC Hypercar program is only one of our commitments”.