Toyota concludes the two-day Prologue of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship in Sebring ahead of everyone, where the 1000 Miglia which inaugurates the 2023 season will take place on Friday.

The GR010 Hybrids immediately flexed their muscles and the #7 of Mike Conway/Kamui Kobayashi/José María López took the general record of the two days with a time of 1’48″208 set in the first session on Saturday, to which the #8 of Brendon Hartley/Sébastien Buemi/Ryo Hirakawa got close to 0″008.

Overall, the Japanese prototypes put together 587 laps (286 the #7 and #301 the #8, over 3,500km) and the experience of these two seasons in the Hypercar Class has for the moment seemed to be felt from all points of view .

It goes without saying that, since it was a test, no one apart from those directly involved knew how much petrol was loaded on board and the consumption of the tires mounted in the various moments on the track, but it is clear that the reigning World Champions tried to refine everything in the best possible way.

“Things have gone well so far and the lap times look good, but obviously it was just a test; the race week will be different. We have to evaluate where we can improve, this season we have new rivals and in reality the task doesn’t change during testing and trials,” points out Kobayashi, who also holds the role of Team Principal.

“We have to find our speed and focus on preparing the car, improving the balance and set-up. This year the biggest difference is both in qualifying and in the races, when we can’t afford to make mistakes because we could lose many positions. So, our target for the next few days is clear: we want to find more pace to be in the best position for the race.”

The Toyotas, in their new aerodynamic guise with some updates and lighter than last season, got the better of the six rival manufacturers, with Cadillac being the closest in absolute terms.

The V-Series.R #2 prepared by Chip Ganassi Racing for Bamber/Lynn/Westbook set a time of only 0″221 slower than the record during the Saturday afternoon session, however having the ‘problem’ of working autonomously being for now the only one entered in the championship, waiting for a second specimen to possibly arrive for the 6h of Spa-Francorchamps in view of Le Mans.

The 218 laps put together have however shown that the GM prototype with Dallara chassis can have its say and compete for the podium together with the Porsches as far as we have seen so far, also thanks to the very good things shown at Daytona in January in the first outing official, where it was in fact the only LMDh model not to suffer from particular problems.

The 963s of Team Penske, which had suffered some technical problems at Daytona, concentrated on the long runs, especially on Sunday afternoon and the 433 laps that completed the #5 driven by Cameron/Christensen/Makowiecki (226 laps) and the #6 of Estre/Lotterer/Vanthoor (207) made it possible to collect a lot of data, beyond the fourth and fifth place in the general time trials, respectively at +0″749 and +1″077.

“Our WEC team is brand new and very strong, the team did an excellent job. At our test in Portugal last month, this crew got together and used their new equipment for the first time. Everything worked out perfectly. Then we immediately went to Florida,” explains LMDh Program Director, Urs Kuratle.

“Overall, the Prologue was extremely challenging and difficult for us. We didn’t have any major problems with the cars, but we did run into some minor ones and that forced us to work late into the night. We still managed to cover a lot of road and draw important insights for the race. We still have to work on the finer details of our car. While we can be confident about the times, I don’t think anyone was pushing for the best.”

Porsche’s trust virtually pushes the Ferraris down from the potential Top5, which in any case maintain a very low and humble profile as the men of the Prancing Horse have always been saying. In Maranello they know very well the difficulties in putting everything together with a Hypercar and for this reason they have not made any proclamations.

During testing, the 499Ps consistently placed in the top five in terms of times, the best of which was the 499P #50 at +1″092 from the top, sixth overall over the two days. The #51 only lapped on Saturday for after the accident that immediately knocked her out on Sunday morning, but the men in red are focused on making sure everything goes smoothly in a first outing where you can’t expect who knows what.

The general table of the Prologue sees the Peugeot #94 following the 499P #50 and all in all the 9X8s did not go badly, not even on long runs. However, several questions remain and the first is reliability because the #93 lost a lot of time on Sunday afternoon due to a problem that kept it in the pits.

Furthermore, it should also be remembered that the French have never been to Sebring to test and this certainly creates a significant disparity with their rivals, on a very particular track which in any case cannot be the ultimate judge of the goodness of the cars.

What is certain is that all the winter tests undertaken by the Casa del Leone had to be used to solve the problems and if they were to still occur, then we would have to be seriously worried because it is well known how much Sebring puts everything about the cars under pressure. And aiming to win Le Mans alone cannot be Peugeot’s only goal. Admitted and not granted that it succeeds.

Concluding the list of Hypercars, the rear lights of these two days have always been Vanwall and Glickenhaus, with different stories to tell. The Vandervell 680 is brand new and still needs to be refined in detail, as well as known by pilots and technicians.

Esteban Guerrieri/Jacques Villeneuve/Tom Dillman conclude at 1″830 as overall time over the two days, with 147 passes completed, also due to a problem that occurred on Sunday.

Also the ByKolles Racing team has never been to Sebring with its LMH, which is why it cannot be expected that the green #4 will be in battle with the other cars in the category, hoping that in the rest of the season it can emerge in some way, certainly not having all the availability of the others.

The Glickenhaus is different, pulled out of the garage in which it was parked at the end of the 6h of Monza last July. The 007 LMH #708 covered 160 laps and closed at 2″965 as the last of the lot, but Romain Dumas/Ryan Briscoe/Oliver Pla, with the technicians of Podium Advanced Technologies, mainly had to remove the so-called… rust from the gears.

“We learned a lot and the biggest problem was refining the set-up taking into account the ban on the use of tyrewarmers – explain the team – We managed to improve by 1″5. In rebuilding the car for the race we will concentrate on preparing ourselves when we put on new tyres. This will be a way to improve the times and be ready for the 1000 Miglia.”

On balance, Glickenhaus must hope to be able to find its rhythm by giving everything a little dusting off because when you sit still for so long, while the others are constantly rehearsing, it’s very hard to think you can play in the top of the rankings.

From Wednesday we start running again and the three hours of Free Practice should be used to refine every detail in view of Thursday’s Qualifying and Friday’s race. At the end of which we will be able to have a more complete picture of the situation, but obviously not definitive, because the new LMH vs LMDh era is only just beginning.