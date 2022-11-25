Winning team doesn’t change: Toyota Gazoo Racing has announced that it will continue with the same driver line-up for next year in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship.

After having won the World Championships for the second consecutive time, the Japanese Hypercars will also be driven in 2023 by the same crews, namely Kamui Kobayashi, Mike Conway and José María Lòpez for car #7, while at the wheel of #8 we will see still Sebastien Buemi, Ryo Hirakawa and Brendon Hartley, world champions at the end of the 2022 season.

“We achieved all our goals this year, winning Le Mans, Fuji and the World Championship, thanks to the great support of Toyota and our partners,” said Kobayashi, who also serves as Team Principal.

“But in 2023 we will start again with even fiercer competition, so we have to improve ourselves, making our team and our car even stronger. The drivers are an important part of our team and I am happy to drive alongside Mike, José , Séb, Brendon and Ryo also in 2023”.

“We have a strong team spirit throughout the team, especially among the riders, and we race together as a family. This is a big strength for us, we have to trust and support each other next season, to be as strong as possible against the big rivals Hypercar”.

“We are all looking forward to racing against so many manufacturers who have won Le Mans in the past. To do that in the centenary year is a big goal for everyone, so obviously it will be difficult and everyone will give their all.”

“This big fight is what we all want in motorsport and I think it will be really exciting for the fans.”

Conway added: “Next WEC season will be an exciting challenge and I am very pleased to be part of the team for the start of this new era of endurance racing. It will not be easy, with so many manufacturers joining, but having the possibility of winning Le Mans in its centenary year is a huge motivator.”

“Seeing such a large grid of Hypercars fight for the win will be something special and I can’t wait to be a part of it.”

López echoes him: “I’m very happy to continue being part of the team for another year, especially alongside Mike and Kamui. We have a very close relationship and in recent seasons we have become like brothers.”

“There is great spirit throughout the team and we will need it to go into the battle next year when the Hypercar class is incredibly competitive. It is exciting for everyone, for the team, for the drivers and for the fans. the team is already working hard to be ready and I can’t wait to get started.”

On the side of the #8 Defending Champion, Buemi says: “I am grateful to the team and Toyota for the opportunity to participate in such an incredible season for the WEC and Le Mans. It is hard to believe this will be my 11th season with the team. in this series; we’ve had so many experiences together and we’ve become like family.”

“We need to build on everything we’ve learned over the years to be ready to fight next season. Clearly our aim will be to retain our world titles and win Le Mans again, which would be even more special in the centenary year. “.

Hartley also agrees: “The 2023 season promises to be incredible for endurance racing and our job will certainly not be easier. The fight between the manufacturers will be intense and we must be well prepared, with a fast and reliable car; there is no there will be room for error”.

“It’s a real privilege to be part of such an important season. Thanks to Toyota and all the team members, not only for a fantastic 2022 season, but also for giving us drivers the chance to join next year’s fight.”

Hirakawa: “I learned a lot during my first season in the WEC, so I think next year I’ll come back stronger and more prepared for the big challenge. I haven’t realized yet that I’ll start the season as the reigning Le Mans winner and as World Champion, but of course the goal is to defend all of that.”

“I thank the team, Toyota and all our partners for giving me this opportunity and for supporting us in a special season like 2023 will be. We enjoyed the moment in Bahrain, but already the whole team is focused on preparing and improving for next year”.