Toyota is once again the World Manufacturers’ Champion of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship thanks to the splendid one-two achieved in the 6h of Fuji.

The result was announced on the eve of what was the home event of the 2023 season for the Japanese, but the GR010 Hybrids did not dominate the scene from the start as expected.

After the superb Pole Position obtained by a Kamui Kobayashi in great form, the driver-team principal completed the job together with Mike Conway and José Maria López at the wheel of their Toyota #7 and preceding the twin #8 of Sébastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley and Ryo Hirakawa at the end of a tight battle with the Porsche.

At the start, the 963 #6 of Estre/Lotterer/Vanthoor took command of the operations while the GR010s remained embroiled in the duel with the Ferraris, who suffered tire degradation and BoP after the first hour, slipping back.

The Toyotas, on the other hand, continued arm in arm in the chase after Team Penske’s LMDh, reached during the fourth hour and followed in shadow until the penultimate stop, when when the signal was given the home cars dictated the law, significantly extending their lead and finishing in parade under the flag chess.

The one-two puts an end to the dispute in the Constructors’ World Championship, where Toyota only needed 10 points gained over the Ferraris to win the world championship crown with one race to spare, while with today’s success Kobayashi/Conway/López move to -15 behind their teammates in #8 and at the 8h of Bahrain they will be able to go for broke, with 39 points up for grabs and with the Ferrari #51 kept in contention by mathematics.

#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 – Hybrid: Sebastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, Ryo Hirakawa Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

“Getting a double was our goal and it wasn’t easy, but our pace was brilliant. Thanks to the team for their hard work, to Toyota and our partners for being part of this. I was really happy to see so many of our flags around the track; I really appreciate the great support of the fans”, rejoices Kobayashi.

“It was a difficult race, especially after the start, when we lost some positions. It’s very difficult to overtake here, but we managed the situation well by doing what we had to do and the team helped the drivers a lot.”

“We are really happy to win the title at our home race. It was a big challenge this season, but we had a fast car and a strong team, we didn’t make any mistakes and the drivers did a great job. Our first goal was the Constructors’ Championship and we will celebrate it. The next step is the Drivers’ one, our #7 car is a little behind in the points standings, but we will work hard and do everything we can in Bahrain.”

The Toyotas had to play catch-up against the official 963 #6 of Team Penske, which led for a long time, surprising the home team, as Technical Director Pascal Vasselon highlighted in the post-race meeting in which Motorsport.com also took part .

“The Porsche surprised us, it was very fast and also benefited from an error at the start, when it took on less fuel and found itself having to carry out shorter stints and an earlier stop than us”, admits the Belgian engineer.

“The 963 #5 was eliminated by a contact with a Ferrari at the start, but I think it could have been in the fight with us too. But our guys knew very well how to race here and they demonstrated it both in terms of pace and overtake”.

“At the start the Ferraris were on the hard tires and at the first corner you could see how they suffered, slipping and hitting the other cars. We also received a hit on the rear with some damage, but in the end it went well.”

#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 – Hybrid: Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

“We won the Constructors’ World Championship here and we didn’t expect it because we thought that Ferrari would at least get to the podium, but instead the Porsche emerged. If we look at the best times obtained in the race, the #7 was followed by a tenth of a second from the Porsches and then from 499P to two. This highlights the difficulties also in overtaking, we had to find the right moment throughout the stint.”

And here, Vasselon throws a dig at Maranello’s rivals, pampering his boys accordingly.

“If we look at Ferrari’s data, Fuoco was very competitive, the first stint he did was really impressive. I think that in Maranello they have a little problem with the level of the drivers, ours are more consistent.”

“Also for the choice of tyres, it was difficult to understand what was best; at the start we fitted the hard ones on the right and the medium ones on the left, the Ferraris used the four hard ones, then in the second stint we fitted the four hard ones on the #7 and the averages at #8. And I want to say that Kamui was really special here, he was very strong both in Qualifying and in the race. But in general we were more consistent than the others.”

“Now we go to Bahrain to fight for the drivers’ title, we’ll see how the situation turns out, but for us the cars are free to fight among themselves. It’s right that they play their chances.”

Additional information by Rachit Tukhral