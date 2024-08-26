Toyota heads to Austin with a pretty clear idea of ​​what it will tackle in round six of the 2024 FIA World Endurance Championship.

The Circuit Of The Americas will be the stage for the Lone Star Le Mans on Sunday 1st September and the crews formed by Kobayashi/De Vries/Conway and Hirakawa/Buemi/Hartley are aware that this round can have a specific weight in the World Championship perspective.

After the success achieved by the GR010 Hybrid #8 in Brazil, the Japanese team has regained confidence and was in Texas at the end of July for collective tests that saw some of the main HYPERCAR Class teams lap the track also mounting the Michelin tyres that will be introduced in 2026.

In the meantime, the surface has been resurfaced in view of the arrival of the WEC, but the test was still very useful for accumulating the first information and understanding how to behave already in the first official sessions.

#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 – Hybrid: Sebastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, Ryo Hirakawa Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

“The July test was great to prepare ourselves and get a clear indication of what to expect in terms of set-up and tyre characteristics,” said Kobayashi.

“I know the team has worked hard since that test to optimise our car and give us the best chance in the race. It’s another great opportunity to get important points for the championship and that’s our goal.”

De Vries added: “The race will be particularly hot, a bit like in Sao Paulo, so tyre degradation will once again become an important factor.”

“We need to make the most of the free practice to understand everything and put ourselves in the best possible position for the race, where I hope to get another good result.”