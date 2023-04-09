The explosive double with which he annihilated the competition reassured and galvanized Toyota in view of the 6h of Portimão, the second event of the 2023 FIA World Endurance Championship.

The Japanese team was presenting itself at the American 1000 Miglia for the first time against rather important opponents, but the GR010 Hybrids showed that two years of experience behind them in the Hypercar Class can be decidedly heavy and advantageous, as seen by Ferrari, Cadillac, Porsche, Peugeot, Vanwall and Glickenhaus.

Now, however, the scenario is definitely changing and the Algarve circuit with its characteristic ups and downs can also allow the other cars to have their say, rather than on the very particular bumps at Sebring.

Two years ago in Portugal, in the 8h held in a revised calendar, a 1-2 came for Toyota, who therefore count on repeating the result with the crews formed by Mike Conway/Kamui Kobayashi/José María López – winners in Florida with the #7 – and Sébastien Buemi/Brendon Hartley/Ryo Hirakawa at the wheel of the #8.

#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 – Hybrid: Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

“Thanks to the team’s great effort, supported by Japan and our collaborators, we were able to get off to a perfect start at Sebring – said Kobayashi, who also holds the role of Team Principal – We couldn’t have done better with this one-two and I think it’s deserved.”

“But Portimão is a new race and we have to start all over again to prepare the cars and be as competitive as possible. It is a very different track to Sebring and we can expect our Hypercar rivals to be closer.”

“Many of them have tested there recently, but we’re going there for the first time since April last year. This means we have to work hard during the practice sessions to find the right set-ups and tire strategies.”

“At this stage of the season, every race is part of our preparation for Le Mans, so next week is another important step. We are looking forward to battling it out with our Hypercar competitors; I’m sure it will be exciting again for everyone.” fans”.

#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 – Hybrid: Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Conway is also aware that he won’t find the same conditions as a couple of years ago: “It was good to start the season with a win at Sebring after a really strong team performance, and we want to keep that momentum going at Portimão. We know the track well because we have tested there a lot over the years and raced there with the GR010 Hybrid in 2021, but this year’s car and tires are different.We are not starting from scratch as all the experience gained will always be invaluable, but Friday we will have a busy day to update and adjust everything correctly.”

López adds: “I’m happy to be racing again in Portimão. It’s a nice circuit, fun to ride and quite challenging. We’re starting a very busy part of the season, which will be tough for everyone as we prepare for Le Mans, first with Portimão and then going to Spa just two weeks later. I think we are in good shape; the team did a great job at Sebring, so we go into this race leading both world championships and we want to stay there. Our aim is to to place us again in the center of the podium”.

#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 – Hybrid: Sébastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, Ryo Hirakawa Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

On the other side of the garage, Buemi starts by recalling the success of 2021: “I have good memories of Portimão, thanks to our victory two years ago, so it’s nice to come back. I’m sure the other LMH manufacturers will give us a hard time. Sebring was a special track, so I’m not sure we have a clear picture yet in terms of performance; Portimão will give it to us. Our car looks strong and in Sebring we saw that the team is at the top, so I’m confident. It won’t be easy, but let’s try to stay ahead”.

His team-mate Hartley also agreed: “Sebring was our first taste of the battle with the new Hypercars, and it was exciting for everyone. We have faced the challenge and we must continue to improve our level to stay ahead of our rivals in this season. The team did an amazing job in the winter and at Sebring, now we go to Portimão again where I’m sure it will be an even more closely contested race. It’s great for the series and for our fans, and as a team we don’t see time to take on this challenge.”

Hirakawa comments: “I can’t wait to drive in Portimão again. It seems like a long time ago, because so many things have happened since then, but my first experience behind the wheel of the GR010 Hybrid was right in Portimão, in June 2021. At the time, everything was new to me and I had a lot to learn, but now I’m much more familiar with the car and the team. We started the season well in Sebring and we will try to maintain this high level in Portugal as well.”