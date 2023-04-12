The European season of the WEC officially begins with the six hours of Portimao, as well as the march towards the centenary of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the culminating event of the season. Toyota is fresh from the Sebring double and, thanks to the two years of experience with the GR010 Hybrid, remains the favorite also for the Portuguese marathon. However, the inevitable growth of opponents after the opening race and the landing on a more traditional track make it legitimate to hope for a more compact group and a less obvious race.

The circuit

The peculiarity of the Sebring track which inaugurated the season, full of bumps and valleys that force anomalous set-up choices, means that the Portimao stage will be very more representative of the actual values ​​in the field. The Algarve racetrack is famous for its many ups and downs, which make it very popular with drivers. On hills it is important to dose the foot on the accelerator so as not to be taken by surprise by the transfer of weight and the loss of grip, just as when going downhill and uphill you need to calibrate the force on the brake. Compared to Sebring, Portimao has rounder corners, with lots of blind spots and combined braking where you go to brake and work on the steering at the same time.

Average lap speeds are more markedly lower. The pole position of the Ferrari 499P in Florida came at an average of 206 km/h, while in 2021 Alpine took pole in Portugal at a speed of 186 km/h, an average that could go up slightly in the upcoming edition. The data highlights how Portimao is full of slow hairpin bends that place emphasis on traction qualities to gain speed quickly, which is why rear axle stability becomes a valuable quality. Another of the key points of the track is the final corner, covered with the accelerator almost flat and where Toyota, Ferrari and Peugeot will also be able to activate the front hybrid system. Overall, the high temperatures and the particularly driven track will make tire wear management more critical than usual. Furthermore, with its 4684 meters, Portimao is the shortest circuit on the calendarwhich is why dubbing operations will be more frequent than elsewhere.

More pressure on leaders

The predictions of the eve see again Toyota in the role of favourite, which however expects a more compact group than at the atypical Sebring track. The world champions also know the Portuguese track, but they haven’t ridden there since April last year and will discount the disadvantage of starting from scratch in terms of set-up and tire management strategy. Ferrari and Porsche, on the contrary, have had the opportunity to go around more recently, collecting valuable data on the new Michelins. The 499P above all is awaited as the first of the pursuers after what we saw in Sebring. At Ferrari it will be important to see progress also on the sporting aspect of car management on the track. Lappings and pit stops were among the critical points of the debut in Florida and in Portimao they will be put under the magnifying glass by the shorter track.

Peugeot it is the team that stands to gain the most from returning to a flat and level track after the bumpy Sebring. The wingless 9X8 relies entirely on the bottom to generate the necessary downforce, but ground effect needs a flat runway and constant ground clearance to work properly. The pace in Florida was nowhere near as good as his rivals, but team officials said the car performed as expected, demonstrating just how tricky the track was. In addition, the new hydraulic shift actuators, replacing the electric ones that have caused several problems. Regaining reliability is also important for racking up mileage in racing conditions, collecting data and developing the car.

In the IMSA 12 Hours of Sebring, Cadillacs and Porsches they had already shown some progress since their debut at the 24 hours of Daytona. There are therefore no reasons not to think that the V-Series.R and the 963 cannot get close to the top in the WEC at Portimao as well. But who could make the biggest leap is vanwall, which contested a consistent Sebring Mille Miglia despite the very few kilometers traveled in tests compared to its rivals, which make the car still young and to be roughed up. For Glickenhaus instead it would be important to find the form of 2022, after the 007 was slower in Sebring than in the previous edition. Among the many problems, the Italian-American team suffered from the new Michelins, which is why the data collected in Florida and the month off can only have benefited the team.

The new Balance of Performance

The Balance of Performance will also change in Portimao. By virtue of the new approach by the organisers, the same BoP will come into effect in Portugal and will also be valid at Spa and Le Mans, with some small modifications granted for the 24-hour race to make the Hypercar and LMDh platforms equal. The hope is that a stable BoP throughout the season will dissuade teams from hiding their true potential to obtain more favorable parameters at Le Mans. The specific Balance of Performance for Sebring was an exception, linked to the anomaly of the American track. Compared to Florida, for the 6 Hours of Portimao all the cars were lightened, in particular the hybrid Hypercars, namely Toyota, Ferrari and Peugeot. All of them also remain on similar power levels, with Ferrari and Toyota which are the cars that discount the greatest reduction of horsepower and usable energy for each stint.

With the start of the European WEC season, preparations for the 24 Hours of Le Mans are in full swing. In the last month Toyota has completed three days of testing at Sebring immediately after the Mille Miglia, Peugeot has lapped at Le Castellet, while Porsche and Ferrari carried out a test session together at Spa. Just at Spa Cadillac and Chip Ganassi will line up a second car to accelerate the development of the car, while the entry-list of the six hours of the Ardennes also includes a third Porsche, the private one of the Hertz-Jota team, always assuming however that the German can deliver it on time.