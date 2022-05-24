Autodromo Nazionale Monza will be the home of the Endurance for two weeks. Tickets for the 4 Hours of Monza of the European Le Mans Series and the 6 Hours of Monza of the World Endurance Championship, which the Temple of Speed ​​will host in the first two weekends of July, are on sale from today. Meetings of absolute excellence on the European and international scene that will delight fans of endurance races.

The first to battle on the Monza asphalt will be the ELMS drivers between 1 and 3 July with the third round of the 2022 championship.

Last year Julien Canal, James Allen and Wiliam Stevens had triumphed in the fast Brianza Circuit, giving Panis Racing its first historic success in the series.

Lorenzo Colombo, Louis Deletraz and Ferdinand Habsburg of the Italian Prema team will try to repeat the victories already obtained in the first two rounds of the year, who have conquered the top step of the podium of the 4 Hours of Le Castellet and Imola.

Forty-two crews have entered the championship for this season, divided as follows in the three competing categories: seventeen in the LMP2, twelve in the LMP3 and thirteen in the LMGTE.

# 7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 – Hybrid: Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez – Start, 6 hours of Monza Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

The following week will be the turn of the WEC, which will see the drivers engaged in the Autodrome for the fourth race of the season from 8 to 10 July.

The long-awaited Peugeot 9X8, a new entry among the Hypercars, will make its debut in Monza. The Toyota GR010 Hybrid, winner at Monza in 2021, took first place in the 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps 2022 with Kamui Kobayashi, Jose-Maria Lopez and Mike Conway.

The 1000 Miglia di Sebring, the first round of the championship, went to Nicolas LaPierre, Andrè Negrao and Matthieu Vaxiviere of the Alpine Elf Team. It will therefore be an open challenge. The LMP2, LMGTE Pro and LMGTE Am classes complete the grid for a total of about 40 cars entered in the series. The Monza event will be preceded by the 24 Hours of Le Mans at the beginning of June.

The purchase of tickets for the two races is possible from the monzanet.it website by credit card, Satispay or online transfer MyBank, through the retailer Vivaticket on the website www.vivaticket.com, in 1,500 Italian and 11 foreign points of sale and by telephone. toll free number 800-905450, with the assistance of an operator.

For the 4 Hours of Monza of the European Le Mans Series, admission will be free on Friday 1 July, with the payment of parking only (15 euros for cars and 5 euros for motorcycles).

On Saturday 2 and Sunday 3 July the ticket will cost 20 euros per day, while the season ticket is available for 29 euros. During the same weekend, fans will also be able to attend the support races of the Michelin Le Mans Cup, the Ligier European Series and the Mitjet Italia Racing Series.

As for the ELMS, entry to the circuit to follow the World Endurance Championship live is free on Friday 8 July, with only the payment of the parking space. On Saturday 9 and Sunday 10, however, a ticket must be paid.

Those who book their place by June 30 will be entitled to discounted rates, with a cost of 30 euros for Saturdays and 40 for Sundays. The subscription for the two days costs 50 euros instead.

Fans will also be able to access the paddock by purchasing the VIP Paddock at an additional daily cost of 10 euros.

For both ELMS and WEC admission is free for children up to 6 years of age, and reduced prices are available for children up to 24 and for those over 65, as well as for disabled people and their carers. , who will receive assistance from a welcome service at the entrance.

The internal parking lots will be paid even on Saturdays and Sundays. Finally, further discounts are dedicated to ACI and AcMilano members for the WEC event. More information on the website www.monzanet.it.