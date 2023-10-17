This year the Weissach manufacturer returned to the top of sportscar competitions for the first time since the conclusion of its highly successful 919 Hybrid program in 2017. On this occasion, Porsche’s presence goes beyond the simple official team, with a series of private individuals using the 963 LMDh in the FIA ​​WEC and IMSA as customers.

The LMDh rules were designed to allow manufacturers to supply their cars to independent teams and Porsche was very clear from the start that this would be a key part of its project. But managing such a car program is far from simple, especially when the factory team absorbs so many resources.

Porsche noticed this early, when supply chain problems forced it to delay the first batch of deliveries to customers. Only at the end of April were the first two 963s intended for them finally delivered to Jota and JDC-Miller, just a few months before the start of the 2023 season.

However, the cars supplied by Porsche could be entered into the race immediately, without the need for preliminary tests. This meant Jota was able to debut his 963 in the WEC at Spa in May, while JDC-Miller brought his car into IMSA just a few weeks later at Laguna Seca. Proton joined them starting in July and scored the first podium for a 963 customer at Road Atlanta last weekend in the IMSA season finale with the Petit Le Mans.

To use the 963, Jota, JDC-Miller and Proton receive a manual from Porsche that contains all the information necessary to manage the car. From basic technical knowledge to specific details on changes they can make, the manual is the go-to guide for teams operating the 963 as customers.

“We have a catalog that we give to customers – Urs Kuratle, director of Porsche LMDh, told Motorsport.com – When the customer receives his car for the first time, we provide him with a basic set-up so that he doesn’t start from a sheet of paper white. They have exactly the same official Team Penske car, exactly the same tools and they also have access to simulators.”

The 963 is designed to be plug and play for customer teams to run with minimal testing and race against the works cars Photo by: Porsche

To further assist their operations during race weekends, Porsche also has a dedicated customer support team, managed by its chassis partner Multimatic. Operating similarly to any other manufacturer’s GT3 program, Porsche provides two Multimatic engineers and one Multimatic mechanic to customer teams at each WEC race. They are currently shared by Jota and Proton and ensure a direct line of communication between customer teams and Multimatic.

Porsche also has an operations team at its headquarters in Weissach that can be called upon for additional support, with Multimatic again acting as an intermediary between the German manufacturer and its customers.

“First of all, for direct customer support and the approach once the cars are in their hands, the dedicated team that is managed by Multimatic takes care of it. So, if Jota and Proton have a problem, they consult each other and they solve it themselves. They work with customer service people, who are dressed like Porsche people but are from Multimatic.”

“If the technicians from Multimatic cannot solve the problem, we have an operations room in Weissach where there are a group of engineers, combustion engine technicians, gearbox technicians, suspension technicians and software technicians.”

“If the engineers at the track don’t find a solution, they have these support guys at home. So in Weissach there is an office that supports Porsche Penske Motorsport and they support Multimatic, not the customers directly but Multimatic.”

“Ideally, the team can solve the problem themselves. If not, the customer support staff can do it. If not, the problem would go back to Weissach, to that group of people who support Penske on the track.”

This agreement means that Porsche Penske Motorsport does not interfere with other teams, leaving customers the freedom to manage everything on their own. But the official team can intervene if the circumstances justify it.

Customer teams have support systems in place that means they don’t have to direct troubleshooting requests to the works team, Kuratle explains Photo by: Porsche

“If a customer is struggling or is a second behind, and the customer, including Porsche AG in Germany, can’t explain why, then we ask them if they want us to check the data together.”

“This way we have the data from the customer team and then we make sure that they are not last, because what is not good is that one Porsche is in front and the other behind. But we need the team to allow us to do this.”

If managing an LMDh car with a complex hybrid system has so far proved difficult for manufacturers, one can imagine how difficult it will become for a private team to be able to do the same. For Jota, who has extensive experience with LMP2 prototypes, the move to the Hypercar Class with the Porsche LMDh represented a major leap forward with a lot to learn.

“It’s very complicated – Jota team principal Dieter Gass told Motorsport.com – It’s a big step forward compared to LMP2. I’d say there’s nothing to compare. The systems to be analyzed offer many possibilities and require a lot of study and inputs. That’s really the big, big difference. The rest, such as the conventional part of the car, is not too different.”

“The Porsche offers a lot of adjustment possibilities, which is positive on the one hand. But this also has negative aspects. There is a risk of getting lost in all these possibilities. But even if we have more options in mechanical tuning, the The systems are a big, big difference compared to LMP2 and this is something that took a bit of time to get under control.”

Given the number of manufacturers participating in the WEC this season and with more to follow in 2024, including Alpine, BMW and Lamborghini, you might think that private teams have no chance of competing with their better-financed rivals. But Porsche’s LMDh program is designed to provide customers with equal equipment and facilities, and both Jota and Proton have big ambitions in the WEC.

Gass, who previously headed Audi’s motorsport department, believes there are several advantages to running a smaller, leaner private team, although there are some disadvantages to not designing and producing the car yourself.

“In a smaller company you have much more flexibility, very clear lines of communication and responsibilities. In a small team and in a pure racing team, everyone is very focused on the work and making the car go faster.”

Photo by: Porsche

“If you have a good group of people, like us, you can really make progress on the car. It’s just nice to work as a team with the ones we have. The downside is that there are some restrictions in the budget. Ours is good but, as they say in Germany, the trees don’t grow up to the sky.”

“So there are some more limitations than those you have in an official team. There are things that you would like to try and do, but you can’t: some things because they are part of the homologation and you are tied to it, but also others because they are not part of the customer package”.

While there is a fair degree of collaboration between the official and customer teams, there is also a healthy rivalry between them, trying to beat each other using the same equipment.

“We, as Porsche AG, want the 963 to be in the lead – adds Kuratle – The people from the Porsche Penske Motorsport group who work for us want to be the first of Porsche. Jota wants to be the first in turn.”

“If you look at the one IMSA race at Mosport, JDC was fourth and our official Penske cars were 5th and 7th. Then Penske Motorsport Porsche finished the race behind our customer, so naturally they didn’t like it. They want to be the faster”.

“It’s a two-way street because if it’s too open between the teams it doesn’t work. I always ask: if you, like Jota, found something that brings you two tenths more tomorrow, would you share it with us? Often the answer is no” .

The rivalry between the Porsche squadrons means there are restrictions on data sharing between Penske, Jota and Proton, unless there is a serious technical issue to address.

“We strive to have a very close collaboration, and we do – says Gass – But we are not really exchanging data. We support them with information and are ready to provide data in case of problems, for example, and of course we do that.”

Proton trio Bruni, Tincknell and Jani claimed the first customer 963 podium at Petit Le Mans Photo by: Porsche

“But in terms of development and performance, so far it’s been about being rivals. Penske has its experience and knowledge, while we grow ours. For now, everyone wants to keep theirs.”

Porsche currently supplies four cars for customers in the WEC and IMSA. Jota and JDC-Miller run a 963 in the WEC and IMSA respectively, while Proton fields one car each in both championships. Both Jota and Proton plan to expand their presence in 2024, meaning there will be a significantly larger number of Porsches on the grid next year, particularly in the 24h races at Le Mans and Daytona.

However, while Porsche is preparing to expand its production capacity for next year, no other brand has so far stepped forward to supply its cars to customers. Porsche hopes other manufacturers will follow its example and start their own LMDh programs for customers in the coming years.

“We always know that there is some negotiation in the paddock and also an open and friendly discussion that we have with all the other insiders – explains Kuratle – I’m sure they will be able to do it, they are willing to do it and they will have customers”.

“There aren’t hundreds of clients who can handle an LMDh program, but some can and I’m sure they will, at least I hope so. It’s good for the sport.”

It remains to be seen whether other manufacturers will decide to make the leap and make their cars available to privateers in the future, but customer teams have already added an extra dimension to this new era of closed-wheel racing. For Jota, also leading the 24 Hours of Le Mans in his second outing with a Hypercar is one of the memorable moments of 2023, which would not have been possible if Porsche had decided to bet everything on its official team.