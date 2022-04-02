Vanwall Racing has completed the first roll-out of its Hypercar for the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship.

The Vandervell LMH built by the ByKolles team, which has thus formalized the return to vogue in the world of racing of the historic English brand, traveled the first km in an airport in Germany.

Driving the car in its very first steps was Christophe Bouchut, winner of the 24h of Le Mans with Peugeot 30 years ago, who had no problem just sitting in the green car # 4 working all day with the necessary in between pauses to check that everything was in order.

ByKolles Vanwall LMH Hypercar Photo by: ByKOLLES Racing

“We went to a part of the airport that is usually used by manufacturers for this kind of thing – the Frenchman told Endurance-Info – Not having to race this year in the WEC, there is plenty of time to develop it calmly, too. if it already looks like a racing car, including livery and stickers “.

“I loved the little details, in general it is a beautiful car in every respect. It was a great pleasure to sit on it for the first outing, feeling the engine pushing and the aerodynamics working.”

“The thing that impressed me was the reliability, it was the first time we switched it on and there were no major problems. I will also ride it on other occasions in the near future, this time on a real track that will allow us to collect the best data. for team work “.