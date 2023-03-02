The WEC returns to Monza again in 2023. After the successful editions of 2021 and 2022, the 6 Hours of Monza – the fifth round of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship – is reconfirmed as one of the seven seasonal appointments of the prestigious world championship dedicated to Hypercars , LMP2 and LMGTE Am, with the Italian stage scheduled for the weekend of 7, 8 and 9 July.

Ticket sales for the event started today and it is possible to buy your ticket on www.monzanet.it and on the website of the official reseller www.ticketone.it, as well as in the almost one thousand physical points of sale located throughout Italy.

The Brianza circuit, which already launched the ticket office for the 3 Hours of Monza of the Fanatec GT World Challenge last week, is therefore confirmed also for 2023 as the home of international endurance, hosting in the space of a few months two endurance races very high level.

Among the new features of the WEC to highlight compared to the previous editions, in addition to the reduction of the competing classes from four to three with the cut of the LMGTE Pro, is the numerical increase in the entry list of the powerful Hypercars.

Out of a total of 38 cars that will make up the starting grid, no less than 13 are in fact registered in the premier category (there were six in 2022) and, among these, the two Ferrari 499Ps will make their début this season, which the public will be able to see whiz by from a few meters away by purchasing a ticket to the event.

The two cars of the Prancing Horse, a team that will return to the most important class of a world endurance championship 50 years after their last appearance, will try to win the top step of the podium in Monza and unseat André Negrao, Nicolas Lapierre and Matthieu Vaxivière, winners in the Temple of Speed ​​in 2022 on their Alpine A480 – Gibson.

The event will be open on Friday 7 July, with free access also to the paddock, while the public will be able to take advantage of special prices on tickets until 11 June for Saturday and Sunday, with entry respectively to 30 and 40 euros. The pass for both days costs 45 euros.

From 12 June and until the date of the race, however, it will be possible to purchase your ticket for 40 euros for Saturday and 50 for Sunday, with season tickets available for 60 euros.

Furthermore, for both days, fans will be able to access the paddock by purchasing, in addition to the entrance ticket, the VIP Paddock at an additional daily cost of 20 euros. Parking in the circuit will be free for all three dates of the event.

Free access then for children up to 6 years and for people with disabilities, with discounted tickets also for under 24, over 65, carers of disabled people and ACI and AC Milano members. Further information is available on the dedicated page of the website www.monzanet.it.