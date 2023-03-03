Glickenhaus is back in action almost 8 months after her last outing in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship and in Sebring the desire to confront her rivals in the new season that awaits her is high.

The 007 LMH #708 managed by Podium Advanced Technologies will be driven by Romain Dumas, Ryan Briscoe and Olivier Pla at the 1000 Miglia in Florida, then crew changes during the construction are not excluded, especially when the #709 arrives for the 24h of Le Mans.

The American brand’s car has not competed in the series since last July, but between 2021 and 2022 the experience gained was important for understanding how to prepare for a challenge of this level.

#708 Glickenhaus Racing Glickenhaus 007 LMH by Olivier Pla, Romain Dumas, Pipo Derani Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

“Obviously two years have passed since our debut in the WEC and we’ve had the opportunity to learn a lot and change some things, so for the new season we want to focus on the package we have, both in terms of handling by the riders and handling of the bike” , explained Stefano Rapisarda, head of Performance, in a journalistic round table attended by Motorsport.com.

“In recent months we have fixed some adjustments such as those related to the differential, but also to the electronics of the brake-by-wire braking system, the traction control so as not to wear out the tires excessively and everything that can allow the riders to feel better behind the wheel”.

“The work on the software certainly occupied us the most, but in general we wanted to improve the reliability of the car, also working on the structure of some body parts to make them more resistant”.

“We have not introduced the new cockpit and roll-bar that had been studied some time ago because they would have modified some operations and affected the weight, which with the Balance of Performance in between was better to avoid”.

#708 Glickenhaus Racing Glickenhaus 007 LMH LMP1: Olivier Pla, Romain Dumas, Luis Felipe Derani Photo by: Erik Junius

After the 6h of Monza 2022 Glickenhaus and Podium have chosen not to take part in the subsequent rounds of Fuji and Bahrain, but in the meantime an intense test program dedicated to the development of the vehicle has not even been carried out.

Surely for such a small team compared to the others in the Hypercar category, the budget has to be kept an eye on, so it is natural that we present ourselves at Sebring with some uncertainties.

“After Monza last year we haven’t carried out a dedicated test with the car, but from our point of view we know the strengths and weaknesses of the entire package. Let’s say that the aspects we focus on for 2023 will be a couple” .

“The first is to understand how the new tires will work, which we haven’t ridden yet and which we will therefore have to try to make the most of. The second is that new rivals are arriving in the championship, most of whom have a great history behind them and therefore they’re going to raise the bar quite a bit.”

“From our point of view I can say that we are very happy to be on the grid with them and we will do our best to defend what we have done so far.”