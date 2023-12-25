The epilogue of a year characterized by prestigious results in the FIA ​​WEC 2023 took place on the Sakhir track, home of the 8 Hours of Bahrain.

The last episode of “The Red Line”, the series that tells the story behind the scenes of the Ferrari – AF Corse team, retraces the event which took place on the circuit in the Persian Gulf country in the first days of November.

In the final act of the season the Ferrari 499Ps obtained third and sixth place respectively with crew numbers 50 and 51 made up of Fuoco-Molina-Nielsen, and Pier Guidi-Calado-Giovinazzi.

The team's arrival in Bahrain, the colors and atmosphere of the country that hosted the last world championship, the approach to the race and the goodbye to 2024 are some of the themes at the center of the new episode, available here and on Ferrari YouTube channel.

“The Red Line” thus narrates the final days of a season which saw Ferrari take second place in the Constructors' ranking in the FIA ​​WEC, and the crews of 499P numbers 50 and 51 finish third and fourth in the Drivers' ranking.