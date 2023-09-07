The new installment of the series “The Red Line” is dedicated to the 6 Hours of Monza, the home race for the Ferrari – AF Corse team, which took place in the Italian Temple of Speed ​​on the weekend of July 9th. The Italian appointment, which represented the fifth act of the FIA ​​WEC, can be retraced thanks to the episode available now.

In front of over 65,000 fans who enlivened the grandstands of the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, the 499P signed a second and a fifth place respectively with the Hypercar number 50, of Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina and Nicklas Nielsen, and number 51 shared by Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado and Antonio Giovinazzi.

Going beyond the activity on the track, the cameras focus on the arrival of the Ferrari – AF Corse team in Brianza, from the days preceding the sporting event, when the spaces dedicated to the Prancing Horse were set up in the paddock of the circuit, including the hospitality enriched after the success at the 24 Hours of Le Mans with images that celebrate the transalpine enterprise.

The chapter therefore puts the spotlight on the 499P drivers who, driving a Ferrari Purosangue, reached the facility inaugurated in 1922 over the course of the weekend, welcomed by a cheering crowd looking for an autograph or a souvenir photo.

The next episode of the web series will tell the story of the 6 Hours of Fuji, the penultimate round of the world championship season scheduled for 10 September on the track inaugurated in 1965 on the slopes of the volcano of the same name.