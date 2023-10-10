The topic of Balance of Performance is off limits. Anyone who touches it risks a sanction from the FIA. Yet those who complained during the Endurance World Championship somehow benefited from it. Last week in Paris the foundations were laid for what will be the 2024 world championship which will see four other brands enter the scene (BMW, Alpine, Lamborghini and Isotta Fraschini).

Not finding the right point of balance means putting the detonator on a category that has had an explosion of popularity thanks to the arrival of Ferrari. The other manufacturers and, in particular, Toyota, queen of the endurance series for years, don’t mind, but the return of the Cavallino after 50 years of absence in the Prototypes has sparked attention that has gone beyond the cone of light that usually it is reserved only for the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Toyota “snapped” the Constructors’ World Championship by winning five of the six races held. Ferrari achieved a historic success in the centenary event of the Sarthe race. The others got little more than crumbs and we are talking about Porsche, Peugeot and Cadillac, the other official brands, leaving Glickenhaus and Vanwall off the list.

The Japanese have made no secret of having let themselves… steal Le Mans for a BoP designed specifically for Ferrari. The Scuderia, on the other hand, does not understand how a car like the 499P capable of winning the 24 Hours is no longer competitive in the following two races (Monza and Fuji), even getting lapped in Japan.

Depending on how you approach this beautiful world championship, reading the same data can be diametrically different and finding a synthesis that satisfies everyone can become a difficult, if not impossible, undertaking. It should not be surprising, therefore, if among the topics discussed there was an idea, timidly proposed by FIA and ACO, which could have given a different imprint to the WEC.

#50 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, Nicklas Nielsen Photo by: Andy Chan

What is it about? It is easily explained: abolish the alchemy of the algorithms and cancel the BoP, returning the championship to a challenge of who creates the best car according to the Hypercar regulations. And, incredibly, the two great rivals, Toyota and Ferrari, according to the rumors that emerged half-heartedly from others, afraid of touching the… high voltage wires, had embraced the proposal which, however, would have been rejected by all the others.

We will not get rid of the BoP, therefore. The motivation that emerged would be credible when looking at some of the small manufacturers that will enter in 2024: not everyone will have the budget of Toyota and Ferrari, but the difference would not be made so much by the cost lever, but rather by not removing a valid deterrent to possible defeats. The Balance of Performance is perfect for those who go home on Monday and have to explain to their board of directors (who perhaps understand little about racing) why the result of Sunday’s race was different from expectations. Each of you should make your own considerations…