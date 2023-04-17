On the eve of the 6 Hours of Portimao in Ferrari there was the feeling of having halved the gap in the race from the Toyotas. In fact, net of a shorter two-hour race, the delay from the top was only one lap against the two remedied in Sebring. However, the numbers are not enough to summarize the Portuguese weekend of the Prancing Horse, much more complex and articulated than what the final standings can tell. The Maranello team has worked on the weaknesses of the 499P that emerged in Florida, but has yet to find the optimal compromise without falling into the opposite extreme.

Portimao with caution

Ferrari contested the Algarve marathon with a conservative approach, as explained in the post-race debriefing by Race & Testing Manager Giuliano Salvi. The 499P turned out to be surprisingly fast, so much so that it took an extraordinary pole position on its debut which annoyed the world champions. In the race, however, the Reds had suffered from excessive tire degradation, so much so that they suffered the greatest delays right at the end of the stint. The debut in Florida was the natural result of the 499P test programme, during which Ferrari concentrated above all on the development of the car and less on the race pace.

Tire wear was therefore taken into great consideration during the Portuguese weekend, also in anticipation of the 50°C reached on the asphalt and the severity of the Algarve track on the tyres. As explained by Salvi, Ferrari has adopted a particularly conservative approach, both in terms of set-up and pace management strategies in the race. In fact, in qualifying the first of the 499Ps was delayed by over a second by the Toyotas, which for their part paid more attention to qualifying to make up for the small setback suffered in Florida. Both Reds also ran the entire race on medium tyres, thus forgoing the softer compounds. Overall, tire management was significantly better than at Sebring, so much so that by the end of the first two stints the Ferraris were even quicker than the leading Toyota. However, in the overall balance of the race, Ferrari believes that caution was excessive and that the 499P would have allowed a little more aggressiveness.

Change of pace

Both cars performed well in the first half of the race, running around a second per lap slower than the Toyota, but steadily improving at the end of the stint on worn tyres. The news is made even more positive by having had both 499Ps at close range up to the #51 problem, while in Sebring Pier Guidi-Calado-Giovinazzi hadn’t been able to keep up with their teammates. Salvi then revealed that in the final the wall opted for an even more conservative approach, including with the #50 free from problems. With the Toyota #8 now far away and with little pressure exerted by the Porsche #6, in fact, it was decided to be sure of reaching the finish line. This helps explain why the 499P suffered much more against Toyota in the second half of the race, although it’s hard to think that the world champions didn’t pull the oars in their turn.

The question is whether the evolution of the track hasn’t helped to open the gap to the leaders, with the track more and more rubberized and with the constantly changing temperature. In fact, from 42°C at the start the track warmed up to 50°C, to then drop to 35°C towards the finish. Already on Saturday the circuit had gone from 35-39°C in FP3 to 43-44°C in qualifying, causing a change in balance badly digested by James Calado: “We could have expressed more potential than we demonstrated in qualifying. After the third round of free practice there was a change in the overall balance of the carwhich was especially evident in the first corner and in the main braking areas, phases in which I missed the opportunity to do a good lap on the first attempt, when the tires were still fresh”. The data collected will help to understand whether the 499P was not too sensitive to external conditions in Portugal and possibly how to remedy it in view of Le Mans, where it will be raced both day and night.

The suffering of #51

The Sebring Mille Miglia went smoothly without problems, but in Portugal no manufacturer, with the exception of Cadillac, was free from technical problems. The #51 499P had brake-by-wire problems, which highlighted how current Hypercars can’t afford to do without the hybrid system. To get around the problem indeed Ferrari shut down the front electric generator, which under normal conditions takes on part of the work when braking, with the result of overheating the brake discs called to do all the work. Giovinazzi and Pier Guidi did an excellent job in getting the car to the finish line, an effort no less than that made at the wall to react and find an alternative strategy, despite their relative inexperience with the car.

Precisely in terms of tactics, from the outside we also tend to underestimate the importance of hybrid release and recharge strategies, which influence the sustainable pace in the race considering how the usable energy at each stint is limited by the Balance of Performance. The new WEC graphics made the energy levels visible at the end of the stint, in which it was evident how the 499Ps always arrived in the pits at the limit of 0%, while the rivals managed to keep a safety buffer. However, it must also be said that, based on the BoP valid from Portimao to Le Mans, Ferrari is the car with the least usable energy in each stint.

The Cavallino is now looking at the next trio of races at Spa, Le Mans and Monza, all on high-speed tracks. To better prepare, a new joint test with Porsche is scheduled to be held in Monza. The goal for the 499P remains overall victory, although Toyota remains distant, thanks to more than ten years of experience in the premier class.