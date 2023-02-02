The Isotta Fraschini Hypercar will be presented on Tuesday 28 February 2023 in Milan, in the afternoon.

“The return of a legend”, reads the very short and clear press release issued by the Lombard manufacturer, which in collaboration with Michelotto will show the new generation prototype with which it aims to make its debut in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship this year.

The combination between the models of yesterday and today/tomorrow is also suggestive: the 1913 Tipo IM that raced in Indianapolis is ready to pass the baton in the world of motorsport to the Tipo 6-Competizione in 2023.

At 15.00, in the shadow of the Madonnina, we will finally be able to appreciate the shapes of the vehicle which is currently under construction and assembly at the Michelotto headquarters in Padua, where Vector Sport technicians are also present, i.e. the team who will take care of it on the track, under the watchful eye of the Sports Director, Claudio Berro.

According to news collected by Motorsport.com, the livery of the car will not have the entirely blue-pastel color that we have seen in the promotional images circulated since October, but in any case the shade taken from the emblem of the House, ‘Isotta Fraschini Milano’, will obviously be used.

Negotiations are also underway to find the first drivers to board the Type 6-C in the first development tests, which the team hopes to complete before being on the starting grid for the 24h of Le Mans in June, or in the following stop in Monza in July.