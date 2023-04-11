An Isotta Fraschini is roaring again in a racetrack. In Vallelunga the Tipo 6 LMH Competizione is taking its first steps, after having recently been completed in the Michelotto workshops. However, the first few days at Vallelunga will only be the prelude to a long program of testing and development of the car, which will still have an indefinite duration. The goal remains the home debut at Monza on the occasion of the 6 hours, but the team’s top management has not hidden that, if necessary, the work will continue to update the Tipo 6 as much as possible before the homologation which will last five years.

Two days in Vallelunga

Vallelunga woke up on the morning of Tuesday 11 April to the ground of the 3-litre V6 developed in collaboration between Michelotto Engineering and HWA, with a sound that recalls that of the Formula 1 power units. Maurice Medianitester and development driver on the Michelotto simulator, the task of driving the Tipo 6 on the track on 11 and 12 April, but it is not yet defined whether Mediani himself will also carry out the subsequent tests.

The first meters on the track are always crucial to verify the correct functioning of all the systems, especially on a complex single-seater such as the Hypercar Isotta Fraschini, which contrary to Glickenhaus and Vanwall adopts a hybrid system which gives the car all-wheel drive. The Milanese manufacturer wasted no time and therefore immediately hit the track as soon as the assembly of the Type 6 was completed in the Michelotto workshops.

Crash test passed

As also announced on the Instagram profile, Isotta Fraschini has also passed the FIA ​​crash tests, a necessary condition for obtaining complete homologation of the car package, still to come. In fact, first the technical department will take advantage of the tests on the track to collect data and develop the car as much as possible. The goal remains the debut in the WEC by the end of the year, with the Monza stage as an indicative date at the moment. Vector Sport, the team in charge of managing the Tipo 6 on the track, has not yet officially announced the drivers, although several indications lead to Pastor Maldonado as a titular crew member.