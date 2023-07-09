The fifteen minutes of qualifying ended with the Ferrari 488 GTE of the Richard Mille – AF Corse team fourth at the checkered flag. At the start of the 6 Hours of Monza, the fifth round of the FIA ​​WEC, the 488 GTEs number 54 and 21 of AF Corse, and the 57 driven by Kessel Racing, will start seventh, eighth and ninth respectively.

The timed session useful for determining the starting grid of the LMGTE Am class took place in the Temple of speed in the Brianza area in the mid-afternoon, in dry track conditions, with air temperatures of 31.6°C and asphalt temperatures of over 52°C.

The task of qualifying the cars was entrusted to the gentlemen drivers, as required by the regulations. The fastest Ferrari was number 83, with Luis Perez Companc – crewed by officers Alessio Rovera and Lilou Wadoux – who set a time of 1’48”221, with a gap of 0”589 compared to the Porsche number 85, which will start from pole position.

The 488 GTE number 54 is three boxes behind by virtue of the time recorded by Thomas Flohr (1’48”599) which will allow the AF Corse car, shared with Davide Rigon and Francesco Castellacci, to start from the fourth row, which will be completed by the Ferrari of Julien Piguet, at the wheel in qualifying, Simon Mann and Ulysse de Pauw.

Fifth row for the car in yellow livery with number 57, the 488 GTE driven by Takeshi Kimura, Scott Huffaker and Kei Cozzolino.

#54 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE EVO: Thomas Flohr, Francesco Castellacci, Davide Rigon

Lilou Wadoux, 488 GTE #83: “We did a great job in qualifying, I think Luis completed a great lap which makes us feel confident ahead of the race. As we saw during the practice sessions, we have excellent pace on this historic track, so I’m confident for the race.”

Luis Perez Companc, 488 GTE #83. “I am satisfied with this qualifying session. We have a well balanced car. The lap time recorded this afternoon is very good and looking at the 6 Hours that will take place on Sunday, I’m optimistic”.

#57 Kessel Racing Ferrari 488 GTE EVO: Takeshi Kimura, Scott Huffaker, Kei Cozzolino

Davide Rigon, 488 GTE #54: “Personally, I drove in the third free practice session this morning and I became aware of how much our car has changed in the search for the best set-up ahead of the race. In qualifying Thomas was unlucky for the yellow flag which slowed him down on his best lap. The 6 Hours of Monza will be a long and hot race, it won’t be easy but we worked hard to be ready and try to achieve a great result. We are confident ahead of a race in which Corvettes and Porsches are our main opponents”.

Thomas Flohr, 488 GTE #54: “We were a bit unlucky because when I was trying to complete the first fast lap a car in front of me brought dirt onto the track, having put the wheels off the tarmac at the Variante Ascari, and causing a yellow flag. In any case, the feeling with the car is very good, on Sunday we’ll do our best to fight for a top position”.