The Alpine A424_β is preparing to make its debut on the track, starting the development test program in view of the 2024 season which will see it in action in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship.

The French manufacturer’s LMDh was shown to the public for the first time on the weekend of the 24h of Le Mans and as driver André Negrão explained in the interview with Motorsport.com at Monza, the start of practice was scheduled for the end July or in the first half of August.

In the meantime, the bench tests of the 3.4-litre V6 turbo engine continued in collaboration with Mecachrome, testing the combination with the hybrid system and with the Xtrac gearbox, and now the package has been delivered to the Oreca technicians to be integrated into the first chassis. of the A424.

Once the construction operations and system checks were completed in Signes, the engine was started for the first time on 5 July, while work was carried out on the simulator in the company to better understand how to refine the software and also trying out a virtual race.

Now it’s time to hit the track on a real track for the first shakedown, starting with checking all systems and continuing with the bodywork in its initial configuration. The tracks of Paul Ricard, Aragón, Jerez and Portimão were chosen for the tests, where the Alpine and Team Signatech technicians will embark on the path that will lead the A424 to homologation for its debut in the WEC in Qatar in March 2024.

“We can’t wait to see the Alpine A424 on track for the first time. It will really come to life after months of hard work behind the scenes from the Alpine Racing teams and our partners. The program is progressing according to plan, with the first ignition and the first simulator sessions,” said Bruno Famin, vice president of Alpine Motorsports.

“We are now entering a phase where the goal is to understand our package in order to be able to fine-tune it, improve its reliability, optimize it in all areas and evaluate the different technical options. The steps already taken are only the first milestones “The bulk of the work remains to be done. The Alpine Racing and Signatech teams will use all of their recognized expertise to kick-start this development process over the course of the summer and beyond.”