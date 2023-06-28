TF Sport will be the team designated to bring the brand new Corvette GT3.R to its debut in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship for the 2024 season.

Presented a few days ago the program that will see the Z06 built by Pratt & Miller Motorsports make its first appearance in the IMSA SportsCar Championship next year, the top management of General Motors had also underlined that plans for the World and GT3 series would soon be announced all over the world.

The Corvette will therefore take part in the new LMGT3 Class with Tom Ferrier’s English team, which will switch from the Aston Martin brand to the American one for an unprecedented adventure with the support of Corvette Racing for the two specimens entered in the category.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to represent such an iconic brand on the world stage – said Ferrier – Corvette Racing has an immense history at Le Mans and we will try to continue to achieve success”.

I would like to thank all of Aston Martin Racing for the support and success we have had over the past six years and at Le Mans, but now I feel the time is right for a new challenge in the WEC. In the meantime, our work this year continues, now that we’re in second place in the league, and we’ll do our best to finish on a high note.”

Christie Bagne, Corvette Z06 GT3.R Program Manager, added: “We are thrilled to welcome TF Sport to the Corvette Racing family. Tom Ferrier and his organization present the elements we have been looking for in a team to run our Z06. GT3.R in the FIA ​​WEC: a first class team, a great partnership and a history of success We look forward to working with Tom and his team to make the Z06 GT3.R a success in the WEC and at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2024 and beyond”.