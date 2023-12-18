TF Sport has completed the crews of the two Corvettes it has entered in the 2024 season of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship.

A week after the announcement of the lineup for the Z06 GT3.R #81 – in which Tom Van Rompuy, Rui Andrade and Charlie Eastwood will board – the names of the #82 that we will see in action in the LMGTE AM Class have also arrived.

In addition to Daniel Juncadella, already present in the entry list for the World Championship published at the end of November and the new official driver of Corvette Racing, behind the wheel of the American car will be Hiroshi Koizumi, an expert Bronze driver who debuted in the WEC at Fuji, and Sébastien Baud, young Silver who has been growing with GTs for a few years and will be making his first appearance in the World Championship.

“I am really proud to work with such experienced drivers as Daniel and Sébastien – said Koizumi – I can't wait to be in the team with Daniel, winner of Macau and successful DTM driver: it will definitely be a new opportunity for me. We will our best to be the number one driver package in the LMGT3 Class.”

Baud adds: “I am very happy because I am realizing a childhood dream! It is an honor to join a successful team like TF Sport in the WEC. I will drive a Corvette Z06 GT3.R, a car that marked my inspiration while watching the 24 Hours of Le Mans! I'm looking forward to working with my more experienced teammates, from whom I will be able to learn even more, especially from Dani. Thanks to the team for their trust!”.

Juncadella, in his first experience as an official Corvette driver, is aware of having a very important role in TF Sport: “It will be an exciting season, the first opportunity to race in the FIA ​​WEC and to participate in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, which makes everything really special.”

“New team, new brand, new car, new teammates, everything is a new challenge and it's really exciting. I'm excited and excited to get to know the team well, as well as Hiroshi during the early season tests and also Seb, who already I know a little'”.

“I'm really looking forward to teaming up with them and getting to work from day one: I hope we have a competitive season!”

Tom Ferrier, Director of TF Sport, comments: “We are very pleased to announce our full lineup for the 2024 FIA WEC season. It's time to welcome Hiroshi, Sébastien and Daniel to the team: we are convinced that, together with the new Corvette Z06 GT3.R, are a team capable of achieving great results.”