The 6 Hours of Sao Paulo ended with a Top 10 finish for Peugeot, who made a very respectable impression in this fifth round of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship.

With a Balance of Performance that finally put the 2024 9X8 in a position to fight against some rival cars, there was however the unknown for everyone of what the Interlagos track would be like, never seen before by any of the protagonists.

From this point of view, the House of the Lion preferred not to take too many risks by choosing to start with the hard tyres, seeing that on Sunday the temperatures had risen by about ten degrees compared to the tests.

If qualifying had not gone well at all – with the French LMHs relegated to 16th and 17th position – the race was of a much greater nature, with the #93 of Vergne/Jensen/Müller slowly climbing back up the order, especially while the #94 of Duval/Di Resta/Vandoorne struggled at the back due to a couple of penalties.

But it must also be said that the 9X8s had a good pace without suffering any technical problems and also made some nice overtaking moves in the various midfield battles, which allowed the #93 to cross the finish line in eighth place, taking good points.

#11 Isotta Fraschini Isotta Fraschini Tipo6-C: Antonio Serravalle, Carl Wattana Bennett, Jean-Karl Vernay, #94 Peugeot Totalenergies Peugeot 9X8: Paul Di Resta, Loic Duval, Stoffel Vandoorne Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

“If you had asked me this morning to accept eighth place, I would have jumped at the chance after qualifying 17th!” Jensen admits.

“In the race things went well because the car performed well on the hard tyres. We noticed that some rivals were struggling with the mediums, while we were quite quick on the other compound.”

“The team had a great strategy at the start with new tyres on the right for Nico and then we managed to do double stints, so we did a good job.”

#93 Peugeot Totalenergies Peugeot 9X8: Mikkel Jensen, Nico Muller, Jean-Eric Vergne Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

The greatest satisfaction, however, was highlighted by the Technical Director, Olivier Jansonnie, who really liked his team, with the hope that they can now also find a way to fight with their rivals for the coveted podium.

“At the start of the race we adopted the best possible strategy with the hard tyres and it paid off, because the #93 quickly moved up the order,” says the French engineer.

“If you look at the second stint at the end, we made a different tyre choice to the others. We were a bit worried about degradation, so we didn’t want to adopt that strategy.”

“I think it was the right choice in the end. Both cars had very low degradation and that explains why, even with a not very good pace, we managed to finish in that position.”

“That said, we achieved our goal, which was to fight with BMW, Alpine and Lamborghini, and in the end we finished ahead of them. It’s clear that we didn’t have the right pace to stay with those in front, we had already noticed that in free practice, but I think we managed to get the best based on what we could do.”

“I’m happy with the way we approached things; we definitely had the right strategy, now we need to find some speed to be able to fight at the front in the next races, even if I don’t know what will be possible in Austin.”

#93 Peugeot Totalenergies Peugeot 9X8: Mikkel Jensen, Nico Muller, Jean-Eric Vergne, #38 Hertz Team Jota Porsche 963: Jenson Button, Philip Hanson, Oliver Rasmussen Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Stellantis Motorsport Vice President Jean-Marc Finot was also pleased: “The high level of competition in this championship was evident in Qualifying, where, one second behind the leader, we unfortunately found ourselves at the back of the grid.”

“But we had a good race thanks to an impeccable tyre strategy at the start, which allowed the #93 to make a great comeback. Unfortunately the #94 was penalised and then got stuck in traffic.”

“Eighth place is good, but we are not completely satisfied because we want to fight for the podium. However, the team did a good job to get the most out of the package in this race.”