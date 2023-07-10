Toyota returns to winning ways in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship and probably does so in the best place to redeem itself, which is at Ferrari’s home.

The 6h of Monza saw the GR010 Hybrid #7 of Kamui Kobayashi, José Maria Lopez and Mike Conway deservedly achieve success, armed with a much faster car than its rivals, first and foremost the 499P which had just returned from the Le Mans triumph , where he had interrupted Japanese hegemony.

The Pole Position scored by Kobayashi in Qualifying turned into an all in all simple success, if we consider that the pace was higher and that the Reds suffered from the lack of speed on the long Brianza straights.

What gave the Japanese an advantage above all was making better use of the tyres, as the Technical Director, Pascal Vasselon, highlighted after the race to the microphones of the journalists present, including Motorsport.com.

#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 – Hybrid: Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

“If you look at the stints, the difference was made in the second and we killed the competition. We were very consistent by extending the gap, as had already happened in Sebring and Portimao. This gave us the opportunity to understand well and evaluate the situations on the strategies to adopt with the compounds,” commented Vasselon.

“In terms of overall pace, there are a lot of cars that were within the space of a tenth on new tyres, but the second stint is where we managed to create the gap by extending a lot”.

After retiring from Le Mans, Kobayashi made up for it by taking Pole and victory: “I’m very happy with this result. It was a very close battle and we had to push hard because the competition was very strong. The key was not making mistakes throughout the race and managing the tyres, I had a long stint at the end, which was difficult and quite tight.”

“But it was good to fight with Ferrari and, after what happened at Le Mans, it’s nice to take revenge on them today. The #8 car fought hard to score good points. They showed why it’s important to never give up. We have two races to go and we will do our best to win both World Championships. I’m sure it will be a close fight.”

#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 – Hybrid: Sebastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, Ryo Hirakawa Photo by: Alessio Morgese

The #8 Toyota had a much more difficult day because at the start Sébastien Buemi hit the innocent Antonio Giovinazzi sending him into a spin and shortly after he squeezed poor Satoshi Hoshino too hard when braking the ‘Ascari’ while lapping the #777 Aston Martin .

The Japanese of D’Station Racing was sent to the block complete with a Safety Car to clean up the debris from the track, Buemi was sentenced to 1′ of Stop&Go for the impropriety, which follows the 10″ inflicted on him for the episode at the start with the Ferrari #51.

“It’s a pity for the #8, which in any case had the pace to make a comeback. I think the episode at the start was a normal race incident. At the start, we know that here in Monza there can be a bit of chaos and others have also made mistakes. see the Ferrari #50 that cut the variant”, continues Vasselon.

“We feared a puncture in the contact with the Aston Martin, but luckily nothing happened. But the first penalty didn’t seem right to me and we’ll report it to the right ones. From then on, we tried to keep it inside on the lap of head, so that he could get back into contention in case there was a Safety Car.”

#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 – Hybrid: Sebastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, Ryo Hirakawa Photo by: Paul Belletti

The comeback, also favored by the Safety Car which entered the fifth hour due to the stop of the Porsche #99 of Proton Competition, favored the car of Buemi/Hartley/Hirakawa, who recovered up to fifth place at the finish line, only to then be penalized for exceeding in power.

In fact, on lap 190 the 507 kW imposed by the regulation was exceeded for the second time, given that on lap 7 the same thing had happened, signaled by the marshals as a warning without taking action.

The 50″ added to the final time drop the #8 to sixth place in the Hypercar Class, promoting the #5 Porsche and the #51 Ferrari to the Top5.

“It was a mixed day in terms of emotions. The win for car #7 was very positive, and I congratulate them on their excellent performance. It was a difficult race for us. I had a contact at the start and received a penalty for that, then the incident with the Aston Martin. I would like to apologize to them,” admits Buemi.

“Of course, from then on we tried to fight as much as possible to make up positions and managed to get quite a few points. But it was a difficult day and we hope for a better race next time at Fuji.”

FIA WEC – 6h of Monza: Toyota penalty #8