Team Jota has revealed the special livery with which its #38 Porsche 963 will race at the Lone Star Le Mans, the sixth event of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship season.

This is a slight change that involves coloring the section that until now appeared in white on the nose and sides in black, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the sponsor Mobil 1.

The British team will also hold a special presentation in Austin on Thursday afternoon with representatives of the lubricant brand, which has already made changes to the livery of other cars such as Cadillac, Lexus and Corvette in IMSA this year for the same reason.

Hertz Team Jota Porsche 963, livery for Austin Photo by: Jota Sport

For the race at COTA this weekend, the LMDh of Jenson Button, Phil Hanson and Oliver Rasmussen has been chosen, busy chasing success in the HYPERCAR class and among the private teams, while the #12 of their teammates Norman Nato, Will Stevens and Callum Ilott will retain its original livery with gold combined with white.

“We are excited to be returning to Austin. The track is very challenging and interesting for the drivers, with a good mix of fast corners and a long straight,” said Dieter Gass, Team Principal of Hertz Team Jota.

“After Sao Paulo, where we missed out on a better result due to some small mistakes, we are aiming for another good performance in Austin, similar to the one we achieved in the first half of the season.”

