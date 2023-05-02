The 6h of Spa-Francorchamps also has side stories that cannot be ignored, such as the incredible adventure that the AF Corse guys had to face in the LMGTE AM class.

During Free Practice 2 of the third round of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship, Diego Alessi had a very bad accident with his teammate Thomas Flohr at the Raidillon, in a fortuitous contact which literally destroyed the #21 Ferrari.

Luckily both the Roman and the Swiss came out unscathed from the tremendous bang, something that couldn’t be said of the former’s 488, practically to be thrown away given the extensive damage.

#21 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE EVO: Diego Alessi, Simon Mann, Ulysse de Pauw Photo by: Twitter – Endurance.Live

From there a race against time began, not only to fix Flohr’s Ferrari, repaired immediately since it required less ‘care’ of the two, but also to find a remedy to allow Alessi, Ulysse De Pauw and Simon Mann to participate in the race.

On Thursday night a lorry left from the AF Corse headquarters in Piacenza towards the Ardennes circuit, where a replacement chassis for the 488 #21 arrived after a 10-hour journey.

Here began the race within the race for the men of Amato Ferrari’s team, a challenge that saw them frantically at work from the early hours of Friday and throughout Saturday morning to rebuild the Prancing Horse car.

#21 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE EVO: Diego Alessi, Simon Mann, Ulysse de Pauw Photo by: Antonio Caruccio

Already the evening before 6h, while the others concluded Qualifying, the 488 had already taken shape and the final details were settled on Saturday morning, when the Rossa was taken to check to get the race direction’s ok to start.

Here it was the turn of local idol De Pauw to take the wheel of a vehicle that he actually found himself discovering in wet conditions, given that Thursday’s free practice had been in the dry.

The Belgian gradually recovered positions by sprinting from the back and also observing a 30″ Stop&Go to be served as a punishment given to Alessi for hitting Flohr. The #21 also found itself in contention for the podium in the next round by Mann, author of an excellent double stint as well as Alessi himself.

#21 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE EVO: Diego Alessi, Simon Mann, Ulysse de Pauw Photo by: Paul Foster

The final chaos between the Safety Car and various incidents saw the #21 line-up finish with De Pauw at the wheel to take the checkered flag sixth in its category. A goal which, given how things turned out at the beginning of the weekend, counts as a victory for AF Corse.

“For us, the 6 Hours of Spa lasted 36 hours as after the accident in Free Practice 2 the mechanics had to do an extraordinary job,” comments De Pauw.

“We didn’t get to practice much before the race, but we can absolutely be happy with sixth place at the finish line as we scored important points for the standings.”