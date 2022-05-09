It may be destiny, but when Ferrari races at Spa-Francorchamps, something exciting and thrilling always comes out until the end of each race.

The success achieved by Alessandro Pier Guidi in the 24h of the Ardenne in 2021 was a triumph, when the Piedmontese overtook the comeback on the Audi-WRT with 10 ‘from the end, hitting a success greeted with a stadium roar from the Iron pits. Lynx.

The same scene was practically repeated on Saturday at 6h valid as the second event of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship, which Pier Guidi and his partner James Calado took home in the sprint.

This time it was the AF Corse garage that rejoiced and at the wheel of the 488 # 51 was the Englishman, with Pier Guidi suffering up to the last meter with engineers and mechanics as Michael Christensen’s Porsche was in full recovery and with a higher step.

# 51 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE Evo LMGTE Pro by Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

The only drawback is a very bad television direction that has obscured the last round of very tight teeth of the two contenders, visible for those who were in the press room and in the pits on the GPS monitors, but not by fans and enthusiasts who were standing on the sofa. with fingers crossed.

The whole race was to be experienced and enjoyed, the rain combined with Full Course Yellow, Safety Car, various kinds of episodes and anything else shuffled the cards, putting the Maranello cars back into play that otherwise would not have had high hopes. to fight against the Manthey’s 911s.

Yet the wall was perfect and Calado was a great striker first, only to turn into a surly defender, denying Christensen any opportunity to overcome him.

Wet race, lucky race for the Prancing Horse, at the first success in the 2022 World Championship season and now with the hope that we can go to Le Mans to compete on equal terms, aware that the Calado-Pier Guidi duo is World Champion in charged not by chance, as well as supported by a competitive team.

# 51 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE Evo LMGTE Pro by Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

“It was not easy to get into the car with cold slick tires and a wet track during the Full Course Yellow phase, I tried to adapt my driving to the conditions as quickly as possible, without having the right references since I had not had the opportunity to drive in earlier during the race, “commented Calado.

“In the final I knew I would have to deal with Porsche. In the first and second sectors in particular they were really fast but I didn’t give up.”

Another fundamental background for the fortunes is that of a ‘foiled’ pit stop thanks to one of the neutralizations, which kept the # 51 Red in front.

“If there had been no FCY ​​we would have had to come back for a refueling. We risked hoping that this situation would happen, it was the only way to win the race, because the Porsche was faster.”

“I rode with my heart to keep it behind, despite a lot of pressure. The conditions were difficult because there was still some wetness on some parts of the track.”

“At that moment we had a softer compound of tires that we hadn’t used at the weekend yet; it was still wet and it worked great, but in the end I was losing grip and it was very hard. I almost lost the car at Eau Rouge, I I am narrowly saved. “

“There I was worried, but I think Porsche did the same, suffering the same drop even though they were faster. Half of the track was wet and half dry; in the latter I pushed hard to get the tires up to temperature, doing what I could “.

“Christensen was much faster than us and I knew he would look for an opening, exploiting it if there was one available. I defended myself well, we even touched each other.”

“I gave everything I had, coming close to losing control of the car at least three times during the last two laps, but I had to drive to the limit. It’s nice to be able to win again and to have two Ferraris on the podium.”

# 51 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE Evo LMGTE Pro by Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Pier Guidi also smiles for the first success of the year: “The first part of the race in the wet was very difficult to be honest. But we were in Spa, so the weather is by definition unpredictable. These were the conditions we needed to try to fight for the win since we know we have no chance in the dry. “

“In the wet, on the other hand, anything can happen. I stayed in the car for a long time but in the end we were fast in the rain and I tried to push hard. With the first red flag we lost a lot of time because there was no pass. -around and then with the second luckily we managed to earn it “.

“At the restart I found myself behind the AM drivers and I could see essentially nothing in front of me due to the water raised by their cars, so much so that on some occasions I was forced to lift my foot on the straight. It was difficult to maintain control of the line. the car, especially starting from the pits with cold tires, was a constant bet “.

“In the end, we needed a race like this to have a chance to win and we were good at it thanks to James’ splendid work in the last part of the race. The Porsches were much faster than us in the dry and it is He was good at defending himself and winning. We didn’t expect it, so we are even happier with this success “.

# 52 Af Corse Ferrari 488 GTE EVO GTE Pros: Miguel Molina, Antonio Fuoco Photo by: Eric Le Galliot

Also on the podium were Miguel Molina and Antonio Fuoco, who for several sections also conducted the operations with their # 52.

“I think we were very competitive, especially in the dry, against our teammates, but for one reason or another we still lack something to be able to win,” says the Spaniard.

“We still have to be happy because with all the things that happened in the race we used a good strategy. In these conditions we can have our say for the victory because the car is very good. I think we deserved something more today, but we accept the result and let’s think about the next race “.

# 52 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE Evo LMGTE Pro of Miguel Molina, Antonio Fuocco Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Fuoco added: “We are a team and we always try to do our best. Today we had a bit of bad luck with the lapped and Porsche took advantage of it, otherwise I think we would have been able to take home a double. We did a good job, growing over the weekend, and personally I pushed hard on every lap. “

“With the dry conditions, the result would hardly have been this, but in Spa anything can happen and, despite being a difficult race, we must be proud of what we have done. So I am happy with the result and also for the team because they always work hard. We must continue. so because the next race is Le Mans and we want to do well ”.

# 51 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE Evo LMGTE Pro by Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

From the Ferrari home, the head of GT Competitions, Antonello Coletta, can only celebrate with a radiant celebration: “We have shown, in a very tough race, a great balance between our two crews who have never battled each other, but have constantly tried to help each other from the start to the checkered flag “.

“We have undoubtedly benefited from our competitiveness in the wet which allowed us to fill the gap we had in the dry, which remained substantially unchanged compared to that of Sebring”.

“We are really happy with this victory for Alessandro and James, obtained in the second race in the championship, enhanced by the third place of Miguel and Antonio, because it represents a great team result”.