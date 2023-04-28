Free Practice 3 of the 6h of Spa-Francorchamps treated the protagonists of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship to the typical changeable weather conditions of the Ardennes, with the track wet from the morning rain which dried up during the last 60′ of activity before qualifying in the afternoon.

A few drops of water continued to fall from the cloudy sky on a track that gradually presented the classic drier ‘track’ of the ideal trajectory, with a few rays of sunshine that timidly tried to make their way through the clouds.

Clearly the work of the teams focused on understanding what type of tires to fit and how to refine the respective cars in these conditions, so some alternated slick tires with rain grooves, others preferred to run all three competitors of the crew and others who kept only one driver at the wheel, or at most two.

Among other things, during practice there were several errors and spins, with an interruption via Full Course Yellow due to Lilou Wadoux going off the track at turn 9, leaning sideways against the barriers with her Ferrari #83 after skidding and then getting stuck in the gravel.

Among those spun we also point out Esteban Guerrieri with the Vanwall, Alessandro Pier Guidi in the #51 Ferrari, Earl Bamber with the #2 Cadillac and Frédéric Makowiecki who rubbed his #5 Porsche sideways against the barriers in the final stages.

Quite difficult conditions and study for everyone, therefore, with times having a relative value, especially if we consider that in the finale there were those who took advantage of an improving bottom to try and push a little more.

This is the case of Kamui Kobayashi, who took his Toyota #7 to the lead on the last available lap (and also running a risk at ‘Blanchimont’ by going very wide) in 2’08″702, mocking the Bamber’s Cadillac which shortly before had hoisted itself in front of everyone and in Hypercar Class.

Among these, third concludes the #38 Porsche of the Jota who lapped so consecutively with Antonio Felix Da Costa before handing the wheel to Will Stevens, who keeps behind the #8 Toyota and the #3 Cadillac, put back on track after the problems we had in yesterday’s free practice.

Ferrari finishes with sixth place for the 499P #50 and tenth for the #51, with Glickenhaus and the two Porsches of Team Penske dividing the Reds of AF Corse, while at the back of the group we find the two Peugeots and the Vanwall.

#31 Team WRT Oreca 07 – Gibson: Sean Gelael, Ferdinand Habsburg-Lothringen, Robin Frijns Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

The finale also rewards the WRT Team, which in addition to the leadership in the LMP2 Class rises to third overall with the Oreca #31 driven by Ferdinand Habsburg in 2’10″268, followed by the #10 of Vector Sport at 0″9, in the overall Top5.

Behind these two are United Autosports #22 and #23, and Prema #63 and #9, with the #41 Team WRT seventh ahead of Alpine #36, Jota #28, Alpine #35 and Inter Europol Competition # 34.

In the LMGTE AM Class, for the first time during the weekend, a Porsche takes the lead thanks to the 911 #60 of the Iron Lynx in the hands of Matteo Cressoni, who signs the final 2’25″726 to keep the Aston Martin behind him for over 3″ #777 by D’Station Racing and the Ferrari #83 by AF Corse.

In the meantime, we point out that the AF Corse 488 #54 is back on track, repaired after yesterday’s accident in Free Practice 2 with its little sister #21, currently being rebuilt to try and be at the start of timed qualifying to define the grid for departure.

Today will continue with Qualifying starting at 17:00, as always reserved first for LMGTE AM, then for LMP2 and finally for the Hypercar Class.