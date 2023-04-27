The Ferraris finished Free Practice 2 of the 6h of Spa-Francorchamps in the first two places overall, the third seasonal event of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship which under the cloudy sky of the Ardennes saw the protagonists work mostly on the race pace.

In addition to the usual flood of times canceled due to track-limits being crossed too many times, the session experienced some junctures of neutralization tests with the Full Course Yellows, but was also interrupted a couple of times by red flags.

The first came shortly after, when a technical problem occurred on Porsche #5 which forced Dane Cameron to stop along the track, with the 963 LMDh loaded onto the tow truck and taken back to the Team Penske garage. The second instead in the final (also nullifying the additional 10′ that Race Direction had granted to make up for lost time) for a collision between the #21 and #54 Ferraris of AF Corse due to a misunderstanding between Diego Alessi and Thomas Flohr who sent both cars into the wall on the Eau Rouge climb destroying each other. Fortunately the pilots are fine, even if they are bruised by the tremendous crash.

#38 Hertz Team JOTA Porsche 963 – Hybrid: Antonio Felix da Costa, William Stevens, Yifei Ye Photo by: Paul Foster See also The surprising salary that Alexis Vega was offered again to leave Chivas

In the Hypercar Class, Antonio Giovinazzi immediately thought about putting everyone in line, printing an excellent 2’01″871 at the wheel of the 499P #51, followed in the final session by the #50 driven by Miguel Molina at +1″278, after the Rossa had been waiting in the AF Corse pits for a long time, completing a total of 14 laps with the Spaniard and Antonio Fuoco, against 30 by the Apulian leader, Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado.

Immediately behind the prototypes from Maranello is the Cadillac #2 of Chip Ganassi Racing, but as we said, many have preferred to devote themselves to adjusting the race pace rather than single performance, so the gaps are false.

This is the case of the Toyotas, which find themselves fourth (the #8) and seventh (the #7) respectively at 2″5 and 3″8, ahead of the Peugeot #93 – which also stood still a lot and with only 11 assets – and the Glickenhaus #708.

The #94 Peugeot finished eighth over 4″, as did Jota’s private #38 Porsche which beat ByKolles Racing’s Vanwall Vandervell and the #6 Porsche, which also ran into trouble after just 6 laps.

The list is completed by Cadillac #3, blocked at ‘Fagnes’ after just a couple of laps due to a technical problem, and the aforementioned Porsche #5.

#22 United Autosports Oreca 07 – Gibson: Frederick Lubin, Philip Hanson, Filipe Albuquerque Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

In Class LMP2 this time the United Autosports #22 finished second, going to divide the two Oreca 07-Gibson of Team WRT: the fastest of the Belgian team is the #31 who lapped in 2’06″108, while the #41 third half a second from her little sister.

The #34 of Inter Europol Competition confirms its competitiveness and gets fourth place again, while the #10 of Vector Sport improves, climbing to the Top5 at +0″683.

Prema Racing concludes with the sixth and eighth place, respectively with the #9 and #63, among which we find the United #23.

Jota #28 is ninth with a delay of 1″, much further back and the two Alpines are in difficulty, even with gaps around 2″.

#54 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE EVO: Thomas Flohr, Francesco Castellacci, Davide Rigon Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

In the LMGTE AM Class, another one-two for Ferrari, this time with reversed teams compared to the morning. In fact, the reference time was set by the 488 #54 of AF Corse in 2’15″736, giving over 1″ to the #57 of Kessel Racing before the accident involving Flohr.

Next we find the Porsche #86 of GR Racing and #88 of Proton Competition, with the Ferrari #83 of AF Corse completing the Top5 with behind the Porsches of Iron Lynx (#60) and Iron Dames (#85), both accusing 1″7 margin from the summit.

The Ferrari #21 of AF Corse is eighth, the Porsche #56 of Project 1-AO, Top10 completed by the Aston Martin #777 of D’Station Racing/TF Sport, which precedes the #25 of ORT by TF Sport.

At the bottom of the standings are the #77 Porsche of Dempsey-Proton Racing, the #98 Aston Martin of NorthWest AMR and the #33 Corvette, all very far from the best and with the C8.R which we recall being the heaviest of the group with a imposed ballast of 45kg.

Friday includes the 60′ Free Practice 3 at 11:00 and Qualifying starting at 17:00, as always reserved first for LMGTE AM, then for LMP2 and finally for the Hypercar Class.