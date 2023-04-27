The Spa-Francorchamps 6h weekend begins with the protagonists of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship who have completed Free Practice 1 under the cloudy sky of the Ardennes, where this morning the temperatures are quite low (11°C) and in several seen canceling the first times for track-limits exceeded too many times.

The initial 90′ of activity on the track were interrupted twice, the first due to Luis Pérez Companc going off the track with the AF Corse Ferrari #83 at ‘Les Combes’, ending up in a wall ruining the right rear part of his 488 , while the second red flag was waved in the final minutes for an outing by Satoshi Hoshino with D’Station’s Aston Martin, in contact with Esteban Guerrieri’s Vanwall and concluding the works early.

In the Hypercar Class, Toyota immediately made its mark with the GR010 Hybrid #8, which took the lead in 2’02″982, focusing a lot on the flying lap compared to its twin #7, which was third at 1″660.

In second and fourth place we find the two Ferrari 499Ps, with the #50 at +1″650 from the top and the #51 at +1″734. Both Reds managed by AF Corse put together about ten laps more than the Toyotas, while in their wake comes the Porsche #6 of Team Penske 1″8 from the record, also immediately focused on ringing more laps possible in a row.

Sixth is instead the Cadillac #2 of Chip Ganassi Racing, which charges 2″3 behind the leader and keeps behind the second Porsche #5) and the Peugeot #94, which is 3″277 behind.

Over 4″ the second Cadillac accuses them, making its debut with the #3 this weekend to prepare for Le Mans. At the bottom of the standings with higher times we find the Peugeot #93, the Glickenhaus #708, the Vanwall Vandervell of ByKolles Racing and the rookie private Porsche lined up by Jota, who has to take measures on his 963 which has only been withdrawn for about ten days.

#22 United Autosports Oreca 07 – Gibson: Frederick Lubin, Philip Hanson, Ben Hanley Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

In the LMP2 Class, United Autosports set the pace in 2’07″471 with the Oreca #22, beating Jota’s #28 and its twin #23 by just 0″043 by 0″2.

The #34 of Inter Europol Competition did well, fourth at 0″3, as did Prema #63 who climbed into the Top5 behind the #41 of Team WRT and the other Prema (#9), who was 0″7 behind first.

Eighth time for the WRT Team with the Oreca #31, followed by the two Alpines and the #10 Vector Sport, the slowest of the lot having accumulated 2″6 behind.

#57 Kessel Racing Ferrari 488 GTE EVO: Takeshi Kimura, Scott Huffaker, Daniel Serra Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

In the LMGTE AM Class, the one-two for Ferrari is recorded thanks to Kessel Racing and AF Corse. The 488 #57 in CarGuy livery sets the reference in 2’16″177 trimming half a second on the #21 of the Piacenza team, with the Aston Martin #25 of ORT by TF Sport in third place at almost 1″.

The Project 1-AO Porsche #56 is the best of the 911s and hits the Top5 together with the AF Corse Ferrari #83, which was then sidelined after only 15 laps due to the aforementioned incident.

D’Station Racing/TF Sport’s #777 Aston Martin finished sixth at +1.460s, closely followed by the #60 Porsche of Iron Lynx and the #98 Heart Of Racing Aston Martin which took over from NorthWest’s Vantage AMR following the retirement of Paul Dalla Lana from racing announced at the beginning of the week.

The 45kg of ballast will certainly be a problem to manage for the #33 Corvette which currently sits ninth at 1″8, followed by the #85 Porsches of the Iron Dames, GR Racing #86, Proton Competition #88 and Dempsey-Proton Racing #77 .

Free Practice 2 is scheduled at 16.20.