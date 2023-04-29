As always, Spa does not disappoint and offers another fun edition of the 6 hours of the Ardennes, which attracted an audience rarely seen on the grandstands of the racetrack for the WEC extension. WRT precludes the third consecutive success for United Autosport in the Lmp2 class, approaching the leadership of the World Championship. In GTE-Am, on the other hand, the revenge between the Corvette and the Ferrari #83 takes place, after the two crews had battled for the victory in Portimao right up to the checkered flag. The AF Corse drivers climbed the top step of the podium, with Wadoux as the first woman to win a race in the World Championship.

Hypercars

The 6 Hours of Spa gets underway in mixed conditions, with the first sector of the track wet and the rest dry. The Haypercar platoon chooses to start on wet tyres, with the exception of the Toyota #7 in pole position, the Cadillac #3 and the Porsche #6. The asphalt dries very quickly and forces everyone to return, giving an advantage to those who started on slick tyres. So right from the start the group opted for staggered strategies, also conditioned by the repeated safety cars. In the end the #7 Toyota, forced to make an unscheduled stop at Portimao due to a malfunctioning sensor, preceded its sister car at the finish line by a handful of seconds. Kobayashi, Conway and Lopez are thus approaching the top of the World Championship, still held by Buemi, Hirakawa and Hartley.

Fight to the last breath for the podium. There Ferrari 499P #51 it had crashed a lap down after the wrong tires at the start, but in its final stint Calado began to recover by 2 to 3 seconds per lap on Makowiecki’s #5 Porsche, closing the gap on the last lap with an overtaking move at Les Combes . In fifth position she closes the Cadillac # 2, ahead of the private Porsche of the Jota team and the two Peugeots, separated by the Gkickenhaus. Ferrari #50 retires after crashing into the barriers with cold tires. Throughout the race, the 499P struggled more than its rivals to get the tires up to temperature, but the impression is that in a clean race the Reds could undermine the Toyotas on pace. Cadillac #3, protagonist of a violent impact at the Radillion with Van Der Zande, also retires, Porsche #6 due to technical problems and Vanwall, victim of a misunderstanding with the Ferrari GTE #54 during the lapping phase.

Lmp2

A hard-fought race with several crews constantly battling for victory and three changes of leadership in the last hour of the race. The #63 Prema is forced to serve a 3-minute stop&go for the infraction of the procedures under the Safety Car. United Autosport #23 looks set to win, but is forced to give up in the finale WRT #41, who takes the top step of the podium with Robert Kubica, Louis Deletraz and Rui Andrade. He fights until the last laps also for the third position. Inter Europol conquers its first podium in the WEC, with Albert Costa overtaking Andrea Caldarelli in the #9 Prema just a few minutes before the expiry time.

GTE-Am

As in LMP2, also in GT the race sees many possible contenders for victory, with close battles and lots of entertainment. The AF Corse Ferrari #83 wins with Alessio Rovera, Luis Perez Companc and Lilou Wadoux. A historic success because the Frenchwoman is the first woman in history to win a race in the modern era of the WEC. Ben Keating defends the Corvette podium with his nails, with the General Motors crew conditioned by the wrong decision to start the race on wet tires. Despite Charlie Eastwood’s desperate attempts, the ORT by TF Aston Martin #25 had to settle for third place. The next appointment of the WEC will be the centenary of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, scheduled for 10 and 11 June.