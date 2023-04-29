The Toyotas are dominating the 6h of Spa-Francorchamps, the third seasonal event of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship which has passed the first two thirds of the race and is preparing to experience the grand finale.

After the terrible crash of Renger Van Der Zande with the #3 Cadillac which took place towards the end of the second hour, the race also lost the #6 Porsche of Team Penske just as it occupied the third step of the podium.

Laurens Vanthoor stopped on the straight with the 963 LMDh speechless and was unable to restart it. At the same time, the Vanwall also went off the track prompting the marshals to decree Full Course Yellow, just as the #8 Toyota and the #51 Ferrari were returning to the pits.

With the Pit-Lane closed, the two cars only had to carry out emergency interventions and the GR010 topped up with petrol, to then return to the next lap also changing tyres, while the 499P replaced the right rear wheel with the broken rim, returning new by the men of AF Corse shortly after.

The race continued without particular thrills until halfway through the 4th hour, when in a convulsive lapping phase at ‘Blanchimont’ Jacques Villeneuve’s Vanwall found itself closed in traffic and putting two wheels on the grass it skidded and collided with the Ferrari # 54 by Francesco Castellacci (AF Corse).

The incident again forced the race direction to send the Safety Car into action, bringing everyone together, with the #7 and #8 Toyotas leading by a lap the Team Penske’s #5 Porsche and Miguel Molina’s Ferrari #50 in contention. with Chip Ganassi Racing’s Cadillac #2.

The V-Series.R in the hands of Alex Lynn fought at the restart with the Reds, which however suffered from a Drive-Through as the Spaniard made a mistake on cold tires as he came out of the pits, crossing the white line, being penalised.

The #51 Ferrari passed to Alessandro Pier Guidi is sixth and after the rim problem it also had a problem with the choke during the following stop, losing further precious seconds.

The #93 Peugeot went seventh overtaking the #38 Orsche of Jota and the #708 Glickenhaus, while the #94 Peugeot completes the top 10 a long way off, having lost a lot of time due to a pit stop reset in the 3rd hour.

In the LMP2 Class, the hectic phases gave the opportunity to Jota’s Oreca #28 to take the lead, putting behind the #41 of Team WRT and the #34 of Inter Europol Competition, currently on the podium in the category.

However, since everyone was lined up, there was still a way for Team WRT #31 to fight for the positions that matter, where the Alpine #36 came up surprisingly, earning the Top5, placing itself behind the #63 of Prema and the two United Autosports #23 and #22.

The Prema #9 and the Alpine #35 close the Top10 of the lot.

In LMGTE AM the double furious stint of the excellent Lilou Wadoux brought the #83 Ferrari of AF Corse to the lead, overtaking the #88 Porsche of Proton Competition, while the #85 of the Iron Dames dropped to third.

Penalties for the #25 Aston Martins of ORT by TF Sport, now fourth, and #777 of D’Station Racing/TF Sport (for contact with Sarah Bovy in the second hour), dropped to eighth in the order, therefore gaining fifth place the Ferrari #21 of AF Corse, followed by the Corvette #33 and the Aston Martin #98 of NorthWest AMR which starred off the track in the first session of Daniel Mancinelli.

In the Top10 remain the Porsche #88 of Proton Competition and the Ferrari #57 of Kessel Racing, the list is completed by the Porsche #86 of GR Racing, #77 of Dempsey-Proton Racing and #60 of Iron Lynx. Castellacci returned to the pits with the #54 Ferrari with the front right damaged.