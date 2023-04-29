Toyota and Cadillac are currently leading the 6h of Spa-Francorchamps, which has archived the first two hours for the protagonists of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship already at loggerheads.

The race started in the typical conditions of the Ardennes, with leaden skies threatening rain and a damp track drying out thanks to the wind blowing in the straight direction of the Kemmel.

Here only the LMP2s preferred to adopt the same strategy, while in the Hypercar and LMGTE AM there was a good mix between those who chose slicks and those who didn’t take the risk by fitting grooved tyres. There were 3 formation laps to allow everyone to warm up the tires better, but someone ended up spinning (Phil Hanson, Christian Ried, Luis Perez Companc and Claudio Schiavoni, for example) anyway.

At the start, the Ferraris immediately took the lead, taking advantage of the rain tyres, followed by the Cadillac #2, Jota’s Porsche and the Peugeot duo, all using the same strategy, which however didn’t pay off.

Schiavoni (having the slicks) turned around again and got stuck in Les Combes. The entry of the Safety Car from laps 3 to 7 favored those on that tire strategy and at the restart the two Toyotas, Penske’s two Porsches, Cadillac #2, Vanwall and Glickenhaus immediately re-emerged.

The others ran for cover by returning to the pits to put on dry tyres, but the Ferraris suffered enormously in getting them up to temperature, slipping behind everyone in the Hypercar class and even being lapped.

Also in LMGTE AM there were stops for Cadillac, AF Corse #21, Dempsey-Proton Racing and Iron Lynx, leaving the others free to battle for the lead.

At the end of the first hour, thrills for Gabriel Aubry, who stopped with his Oreca #10 losing the left rear; the withdrawal of the Vector Sport and Full Course Yellow driver is inevitable.

Renger Van Der Zande, however, had the worst accident shortly after the halfway point of the second hour, when at the entrance to Eau Rouge he lost control of his Cadillac #3 hitting the barriers violently.

The Safety Car took to the track to regroup everyone, but luckily the Dutchman of Chip Ganassi Racing emerged unscathed from the wreck of his V-Series.R, whose Dallara chassis held up very well in the tremendous impact. The security car gave the all clear just a few minutes ago.

The departure of the 6th hour of SPA Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

As far as the standings are concerned, in the Hypercar Class up until now it was Toyota #7 that set the pace with the excellent Mike Conway, having gained over half a minute on Chip Ganassi Racing’s Cadillac #3. With the American LMDh retired, it was the Porsche #6 of Team Penske that moved up to second after a good fight with the recovering Toyota #8 of Sébastien Buemi, who started from the back of the grid after the accident of his colleague Brendon Hartley in Qualifying and is now third.

Fourth was the #5 Porsche-Penske, chased one lap behind the #2 Cadillac and the two Ferrari 499Ps, with Antonio Giovinazzi seventh in the #51 and Nicklas Nielsen eighth in the #50, both however with different strategies and having already made the second stop doing only petrol.

In the Top10 we also find the Porsche #38 of Jota and the Glickenhaus, the race of the Peugeot #94 and #93 was disastrous for now, as well as that of the Vanwall, which also lost time by spinning after the stop due to the cold tires they betrayed Esteban Guerrieri.

In the LMP2 Class real sparks are flying and only the Oreca #23 of United Autosports managed to get away from the #34 of Inter Europol Competition, while the battle for third place between Prema #63, Team WRT #41, Jota is very open #28, with United #22 lurking in front of Prema #9. Slower step for the two Alpines, rear lights.

Great duels also in LMGTE AM, where Tomonobu Fujii took the lead at the wheel of the D’Station Racing/TF Sport Aston Martin #777, unceremoniously overtaking a very fast Sarah Bovy, who at the wheel of the Iron Dames Porsche #85 is in the square of honour.

Third place for the Aston Martin #25 of ORT by TF Sport, on which, however, a Drive Through pending to be observed for infringements committed on the track. Also in the Top5 are the #83 and #21 AF Corse Ferraris, the latter back in action after being rebuilt following the bang of Thursday’s Free Practice 2, recovering from the back of the grid while also observing a 30″ Stop&Go.

The #33 Corvette was sixth behind NorthWest AMR’s #98 Aston Martin, Proton Competition’s #88 Porsche and Kessel Racing’s #57 Ferrari.

The #86 GR Racing Porsche completed the Top10 one lap behind the aforementioned, followed by the #777 Dempsey-Proton Racing. Ferrari-AF Corse #54 and the Iron Lynx Porsche #60 close the list.